Spider-Man: Brand New Day claims the top iTunes spot while Universal's Odysseus falls to second place, reversing their global box-office rankings despite higher theatrical earnings.

Tom Holland starred in the two highest-grossing movies of 2026, and the iTunes chart now lists them in the reverse order of their box-office finishes. His second-biggest release of the year sits at the top of the digital rankings, while his biggest trails it by two spots. This inversion highlights a significant divergence between theatrical dominance and immediate digital consumer preference.

Chart Rankings Defy Box Office Records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds the number one position on the current digital rankings, directly surpassing Christopher Nolan's historical adaptation. The Nolan film, which generated the highest global box-office revenue for Universal, currently occupies the third spot on the same list. This shift occurs despite the Nolan movie establishing a new milestone for the studio's financial history during its theatrical run.

Also read ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Extended Cut Sets December Release Date in Theaters

The digital availability of Universal's project began on November 17, four months after its July 17 theatrical debut. In contrast, Spider-Man: Brand New Day launched on digital platforms via Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Sony Pictures Core on October 6. That digital launch occurred exactly 67 days after the film's July 31 theatrical opening. The shorter window between theatrical and digital release for the Spider-Man film appears to have fueled its immediate chart success.

Theatrical Performance and Financial Milestones

Spider-Man: Brand New Day grossed approximately $2.5 billion worldwide, making it the most financially successful release of 2026. The film opened to a record $360 million in North America alone, setting a new standard for domestic opening weekends. Its sustained popularity has allowed it to maintain high engagement levels on digital platforms shortly after its home video debut.

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Conversely, Christopher Nolan's adaptation opened to $264.1 million worldwide, marking the biggest global debut of his career. By the weekend of September 13, it had grossed $1.68 billion globally. This figure established the film as the highest-grossing movie in Universal's history. Critics awarded it a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences gave it an A CinemaScore, indicating strong critical and public reception during its theatrical window.

Supporting Cast and Narrative Focus

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon's character Odysseus. The narrative centers on Telemachus facing growing problems at home while his father is away. He takes on increased responsibility for his family and kingdom as the story progresses. This role marks Holland's first collaboration with director Christopher Nolan.

The ensemble cast features prominent actors supporting the central plot. Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, Zendaya plays Athena, and Robert Pattinson plays Antinous. These high-profile roles contributed to the film's initial cultural impact and box-office draw. Despite the lower ranking on current digital lists, the film's historical status at Universal remains unchallenged.

Current Digital Market Landscape

Several other major titles occupy the top ten of the current iTunes chart, reflecting a competitive digital landscape. Heart of the Beast sits at second place, having collected about $193 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes third, while Resident Evil completes the top four spots with approximately $416 million in global box-office earnings.

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Primetime, Mutiny, Verity, and Other Mommy fill the fifth through eighth positions. Verity specifically drew crowds in theaters, collecting about $180 million worldwide. Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary About Gilmore Girls lands at ninth place. Godzilla Minus One closes out the top ten list. These positions illustrate a diverse range of genres competing for digital attention, with horror, documentary, and action films maintaining strong consumer interest.