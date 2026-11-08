Spider-Man: Brand New Day Becomes Highest-Grossing Film as Nolan's The Odyssey Surpasses $1.8 Billion

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya star in two record-breaking films in 2026. Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpasses Star Wars: The Force Awakens domestically.

Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya delivered the year's biggest cinematic successes in 2026. Their joint appearance in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey earned $1.8 billion, making it Nolan's highest-grossing film. However, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie eclipsed that record.

The Odyssey Achieves $1.8 Billion Milestone

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey became the highest-grossing movie in the director's career. The film surpassed his previous billion-dollar records set by The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Critics hailed the movie as an unrivaled cinematic spectacle. It currently stands as a favorite to dominate the 2027 Academy Awards. Industry observers suggest it could break the nomination record held by Sinners.

Also read Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Sets Miles Morales as 2027 Lead Before MCU Transition

Brand New Day Shatters Box Office Records

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day became the most successful movie featuring Holland, Bernthal, and Zendaya in 2026. The film immediately set the biggest opening weekend record in domestic history. It also secured the largest first-week haul of all time. The movie became the second-fastest film to reach $1 billion globally. It officially overtook Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest-grossing film domestically.

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Success Beyond Theatrical Box Office

The commercial triumph of Spider-Man: Brand New Day extends far beyond theater tickets. The film has proven unstoppable in its home market distribution. It serves as a strong continuation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie helped the franchise recover from a difficult 2025 period. Its momentum supports the upcoming narrative arc involving Doomsday.

Future Awards and Industry Impact

The success of these two films has shifted the industry landscape. The Odyssey is now a strong contender for the most nominations in Academy history. Its performance proves that ambitious epic storytelling remains commercially viable. Spider-Man: Brand New Day demonstrates the enduring power of established superhero franchises. Both films highlight the strong on-screen synergy of their lead actors.