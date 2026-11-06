Spider-Man and Miracleman Clash in New Avengers Team

Spider-Man and Miracleman fight in the new Avengers roster. The clash stems from public distrust after Avengers Armageddon events. Read more about their conflict.

Spider-Man has revealed his intense dislike for a specific teammate in the newly formed Avengers roster, creating immediate tension within the superhuman community. In the latest issue of Avengers (Volume 10) written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Marco Checchetto, Peter Parker openly expresses his disdain for David Colton, also known as Miracleman.

Spider-Man Reveals Dislike for Miracleman

Following the catastrophic events of the Avengers: Armageddon crossover, a new iteration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes has assembled. The team features Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and David Colton. However, Spidey quickly makes it clear that he is not a fan of Colton, leading to a hostile dynamic from the start.

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Stark Tower Confrontation Details

The friction between the two heroes escalates when Spider-Man discovers Miracleman destroying military weaponry at Stark Tower. Colton is engaged in an unsubtle crusade to improve the world, but his methods involve heavy-handed destruction. Spider-Man does not hesitate to confront him physically, resulting in an immediate exchange of blows between the web-slinger and the former Captain America.

Public Distrust and Political Fallout

Spider-Man accuses Colton of being responsible for the explosion of Thunderbolt Ross in Russia, an event that killed thousands of people. He identifies Colton as a former Captain America and a current global super-powered pariah who trashed half of Europe while fighting the Red Hulk. Spidey is disgusted that Colton's actions have caused the world to fear superheroes, a sentiment that has reached levels not seen since the Civil War event.

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Mayor Luke Cage is forced to get personally involved to manage the situation. The public's trust in superheroes is currently at an all-time low due to the chaos of Avengers: Armageddon. Colton's decision to throw almost all of the world's nuclear weapons into the sun, along with Ross's attempts to impose global democracy, has severely damaged the public image of superhuman defenders.

Next Threats and Team Challenges

Despite his personal grievances, Peter Parker must learn to work with Miracleman to combat the Avengers' newest threat. The team faces Mephisto, who was usurped as the ruler of Hell by Doctor Doom in the Captain America series. Doctor Doom's first act was to void Mephisto's past contracts, prompting the demon and his forces to come to Earth to reverse those effects.

This supernatural crisis is compounded by political pressure, as S.H.I.E.L.D. is now targeting the Avengers and all other superheroes. The United Nations agreed to fund the intelligence agency in exchange for enforcing a ban on superpowers, a move accepted by all U.N. member states except for the United States. Fortunately, the resurfaced Nick Fury Sr. and the resurrected Bucky Barnes are teaming up to foil these efforts in the upcoming Immortal Soldiers one-shot. Avengers #1 is now available from Marvel Comics.