Spider-Man 5 Plot Predictions: Memory Loss, Symbiote and Stage Three Evolution

New theories for the fifth Spider-Man film suggest Peter Parker evolves into Stage Three, memories return for MJ and Ned, and the Symbiote saga may begin during Secret Wars.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already brainstorming detailed concepts for the fifth Spider-Man film following the summer release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Although Marvel Studios has not yet issued an official confirmation for a fifth installment, the commercial success of the latest entry and the evident enthusiasm from lead actor Tom Holland, producers, and studio executives make a sequel appear inevitable.

The narrative trajectory for the upcoming film will heavily depend on how it aligns with the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe release schedule. With major blockbusters like Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars slated for December 2027, alongside three other films in 2028, there are multiple creative avenues for Spider-Man to explore beyond the boundaries of Phase Six.

Also read Spider-Man Mutates Into Titan Spider To Save Dani From Infernal Hulk's Global Corruption

MJ And Ned Recover Memories

Strong visual cues in the film suggest that Michelle Jones and Ned Leeds are gradually regaining their lost memories of Peter Parker. On the roof of Midtown School of Science, a location of deep significance from Spider-Man: No Way Home, MJ touches the necklace Peter purchased for her in Venice during Spider-Man: Far From Home. This gesture, coupled with her shedding tears, indicates a deep emotional reconnection.

The lingering effects of Doctor Strange's memory-altering spell may have been compromised when Sadie Sink's character, Jean Grey, froze everyone inside a massive psychic bubble. Although the extent of her recollection remains ambiguous, Brand New Day clearly reintegrates MJ into Peter's life. Meanwhile, Ned demonstrates signs of remembering through muscle memory by performing their secret handshake in the final scene before the credits roll.

Advertisement

It is highly improbable that the studio will completely reverse the memory spell on a global scale. Restoring everyone's memories would essentially reset the entire storyline to the beginning of No Way Home, creating significant complications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Therefore, partial recovery for MJ and Ned offers the most logical narrative path forward.

Evolution Into Stage Three

Brand New Day focuses on Peter Parker's intense isolation after losing Aunt May and being forgotten by the world. The movie introduces a biological metaphor comparing his life cycle to that of a spider, progressing through egg, spiderling, and adult stages. Chronic isolation and trauma appear to have triggered a biological transformation, allowing Peter to produce his own webbing and gain heightened senses.

This evolution is unique because previous iterations of the character did not feature natural upgrades after the initial spider bite. Prior to the film's release, speculation pointed toward adapting The Other storyline from the comics, where Peter undergoes a stress-induced biological change. The introduction of the three-stage life cycle suggests that Peter's metamorphosis is far from complete.

Spider-Man 5 could depict Peter entering Stage Three, representing his full maturity as a hero. This progression would offer a refreshing new direction for the character, moving beyond the web-fluid patches of earlier films. The narrative likely will emphasize his physical and psychological growth as he navigates life without the safety nets of his past.

Symbiote Saga Teased

The post-credits scene of Brand New Day hints at a journey into space, which aligns with rumors that Peter Parker will appear in the upcoming Avengers films. With the character's return scheduled for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans speculate that he may encounter the alien symbiote on Battleworld. The Symbiote Saga is a classic comic book storyline that explores themes of addiction and the corrupting nature of power.

Advertisement

This saga has been previously adapted in the Tobey Maguire film trilogy and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In the comics, the storyline is directly tied to Secret Wars and the creation of Venom. The narrative integration seems almost inevitable given the established lore and character history within the franchise.

A mid-credits scene in No Way Home hinted that the symbiote might return when Doctor Strange's spell pulled Eddie Brock and Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although they were sent back to their universe before meeting Peter, a small, living drop of the black symbiote remained. This loose plot thread provides a perfect setup for the Symbiote Saga to begin in the next major Spider-Man installment.

Miles Morales Mentor Role

Tom Holland has publicly expressed a strong desire to introduce Miles Morales into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Miles stars in Sony's Oscar-winning animated Spider-Verse movies and has become a beloved figure in modern pop culture. Integrating Miles would expand the Spider-Verse concept beyond animation into the live-action reality of the MCU.

If Peter Parker takes on a mentor role, it would create a dynamic parallel to his relationship with Tony Stark and the late Aunt May. This shift in his character arc from a dependent teenager to a guide for a younger hero would mark a significant evolution in his development. The potential for this dynamic adds another layer of complexity to the anticipated narrative of Spider-Man 5.