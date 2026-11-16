Spider-bear? Black cub wins the 2026 Cutest Climber Award.

The unnamed baby black bear already knows how to shimmy down a tree—safely.

, depending on where they live. Cubs must learn how to fish, forage, find shelter, and climb trees to escape predators. Fortunately, biology helps out a bit with climbing.

Bears have claws that curve and help them go up the tree and then back down safely. One baby black bear who spent time at Anan Creek in southeastern Alaska’s Tongass National Forest showed off those climbing chops in style. The park’s rangers have officially awarded this bear with the 2026 Cutest Climber Award..

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“An adorable reminder that even when you lose your footing, you can recover and keep going. A tiny, furry lesson in resilience provided by the bears of Anan. ”Tongass National Forest’s rangers are currently awarding the Anan Bear Awards to the 39 bears spotted at the Anan Wildlife Observatory in Alaska over the summer. in the United States, and covers most of southeastern Alaska, including the state’s capital city of Juneau.

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The area includes Mendanhall Glacier , numerous hiking trails, eagles soaring above, and plenty of bears on the hunt for food. One of the hotspots is Anan Creek, home to one of the largest runs of pink salmon in Southeast Alaska. As such, the creek is a very popular dinner spot among black and brown bears. , 39 bears are known to feast on the salmon at Anan Creek.

The population includes 31 black bears and eight brown bears. Similar to their chunky counterparts farther to the north in Katmai National Park, the bears return each summer to feast on salmon and teach their cubs how to fish in order to survive. And also like the