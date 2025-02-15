Spice of Life: Saint Lucia's Ultra-Refined New Villa Sets a New Standard for Luxury

A newly constructed super villa in Saint Lucia, Spice of Life, offers an unparalleled luxury experience with an impressive art collection, serene design, and attentive service.

In the heart of Saint Lucia, nestled between the majestic Pitons, lies Spice of Life, a newly constructed super villa spanning an impressive 35,000 square feet. This architectural marvel offers an unparalleled experience, setting a new standard for luxury travel . The villa boasts a captivating art collection, featuring renowned artists like Yayoi Kusama, Anish Kapoor, and James Turrell.

Guests are greeted by Kusama's iconic Mirror Infinity Box, while Kapoor's Random Triangle Mirror creates a mesmerizing interplay of light and reflections. Turrell's installation, Iltar, Elliptical Glass, transforms the dining area into a captivating spectacle of shifting colors, setting the tone for a refined and unforgettable stay.The villa's design reflects the vision of its owners, brothers Andrew and Alexander Green, who share a passion for art and hospitality. The name, inspired by their late grandfather's autobiography, pays homage to their family heritage. The villa's interior, a masterpiece by architects Botelho Wood, seamlessly blends calming white walls, pale woods, and bespoke furniture to create an ambiance of tranquility and sophistication. Every detail has been meticulously curated to ensure an exceptional experience. The nine spacious suites feature emperor king beds, walk-in wardrobes, and luxurious amenities. Whether guests choose to dine in with full butler service or explore the hotel's acclaimed restaurants, every meal becomes a culinary journey. A dedicated team of staff is at hand to cater to every need, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable stay. From paddleboarding to exploring local waterfalls, the possibilities for relaxation and adventure are endless





