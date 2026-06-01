Spenser Pratt Gains Support for L.A. Mayor Amid Criticism of Karen Bass's Leadership

Spenser Pratt's potential candidacy for L.A. Mayor has gained support from some voters, particularly after the recent Palisades Fire, which highlighted the failures of current Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt's supporters, including actor Doug Ellin, have criticized Bass for her handling of the disaster and her lack of commitment to her role as mayor.

Spenser Pratt is being considered for L.A. Mayor by some voters due to his perceived ability to make a change from the current leadership, particularly after the recent Palisades Fire .

In a recent podcast, actor Doug Ellin expressed his support for Pratt, citing the failure of current Mayor Karen Bass in keeping the city safe for his children. Ellin stated that Bass's actions during the disaster, such as flying to Ghana for the inauguration of the president, were unacceptable and demonstrated her lack of commitment to her role as mayor.

Bush and Ellin also criticized Bass for lying about the wind speeds during the Palisades Fire, which would have allowed for water-dropping helicopters to be used more effectively. They also pointed out that Bass left the city in a state of disarray, with her deputy mayor, Brian K. Williams, on house arrest for making a bomb threat.

The pair also highlighted the numerous problems plaguing Los Angeles, including police shortages, homelessness, and infrastructure issues, and questioned whether the current leadership is capable of fixing these problems. Ellin expressed his desire for a change in leadership and stated that Pratt is the only candidate speaking to him and saying the things he wants to hear, but acknowledged that implementing change in Los Angeles is a difficult task





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