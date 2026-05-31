Spencer Twins Under Fire for Allegedly Seeking Free Hair Styling at Cannes, Plus More Celebrity Buzz

Princess Diana's nieces, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, are accused of asking a top hairstylist to work for free at Cannes. Meanwhile, Zara Tindall expands fashion ties, Ruby Wax criticizes modern comedy, and a former security guard turns actor.

The aristocratic twin models Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, known for their striking looks and matching glamour, have stirred controversy at the Cannes Film Festival after allegedly requesting a top hairstylist to work for free.

The sought-after stylist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that representatives for Earl Spencer's 33-year-old daughters approached them about a hair collaboration that would involve styling the twins tresses without compensation. The stylist expressed bewilderment, stating that for a prestigious event like Cannes, one would expect a budget allocation and respect for the time and skill hairstylists invest in creating red-carpet looks.

The stylist refused outright, noting that the Spencer twins come from aristocracy and are established models, not struggling newcomers. The incident earned the twins the nickname freebie twins from the stylist.

However, the Spencer twins team ultimately did pay for their Cannes glam, as confirmed by celebrity hairstylist Abigail Constanza, who styled their slicked-back buns and posted about it on Instagram. When asked if the twins paid, Abigail replied affirmatively. This is not an isolated case of wealthy influencers seeking free services; last month, luxury cake designer Reshmi Bennett publicly criticized Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead for requesting a cake in exchange for promotion.

The Spencer twins management at Storm Management did not respond to requests for comment. In other celebrity news, Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, continues to rely on Australian fashion designer Rebecca Vallance for her race-day style, even wearing one of her outfits to a private birthday dinner for King Charles. Vallance, whose clients include the Hilton sisters and Kelly Osbourne, announced plans to expand her ready-to-wear offerings and lifestyle categories.

Meanwhile, comedian Ruby Wax, at a red-carpet event in London, lamented the current state of comedy, saying nobody wants to be daring for fear of cancellation. The former Absolutely Fabulous script editor believes the BBC sitcom could not be made today, citing the character Patsy falling out of a car as an example of content too risky for modern audiences. Wax expressed confusion about the state of the world.

On a different note, Simon Newton, who once served as personal security for Michael Jackson and Bella Hadid, is transitioning to acting. Having faced insurgents in Iraq and fended off Somali pirates, Newton now brings his real-life action hero experience to the screen. His new film Rise Of The Footsoldier: Retribution features him as a defecting Bosnian soldier involved in arms trading.

Newton admits his background gives him an advantage in handling weapons and action sequences, allowing him to focus on acting. He reminisced about his time with Bella Hadid, saying they often walked down the street like mates, unnoticed.

Additionally, Lady Victoria Hervey is set to make her acting debut in Secret Agent Manny, a film produced by Bobby Kennedy III. Hervey, 49, has been filming in Washington and described the experience as fun





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Spencer Twins Cannes Film Festival Freebie Controversy Zara Tindall Ruby Wax

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