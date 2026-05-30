Spencer Twins Accused of Seeking Free Hairstyling at Cannes Film Festival

Amelia and Eliza Spencer, niece of Princess Diana, face backlash after their representatives allegedly requested complimentary hairstyling services from a top stylist for their Cannes Film Festival appearance, sparking debate about influencer culture and professional compensation.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer , twin models and nieces of the late Princess Diana , are at the center of a controversy during the Cannes Film Festival .

Reports indicate that their representatives approached a prominent, unnamed hairstylist and requested that he style their hair for free, framing it as a collaboration. The stylist, who declined the request, expressed bewilderment and criticized the twins for seeking complimentary services despite their aristocratic background and modeling careers. He deemed them the freebie twins and highlighted the expectation of professional compensation, especially at a prestigious event like Cannes.

Ultimately, it appears the twins' team did pay for their hairstyles at the festival, as they credited celebrity stylist Abigail Constanza in a joint Instagram post. Constanza confirmed they were paid. This incident taps into a broader, recurring debate within the influencer and celebrity ecosystem regarding the practice of gifting or requesting free professional services in exchange for exposure.

The tactic, often criticized by creative professionals, was notably challenged last month by luxury cake designer Reshmi Bennett, who publicly rejected a similar request from influencer Binky Felstead for her son's birthday cake. The Spencer twins' management company, Storm Management, has not commented on the allegation. The original news text also contained several other distinct celebrity updates, which must be integrated to meet the length requirement while maintaining focus on the core Cannes controversy.

It was reported that Zara Tindall is expanding her relationship with Australian designer Rebecca Vallance, whose label will provide more ready-to-wear and lifestyle options for the royal adjacent figure. Vallance, who counts the Hilton sisters and Kelly Osbourne among clients, emphasized the evolution of her brand's offerings. Comedienne Ruby Wax voiced concerns about the current state of comedy, suggesting a culture of fear has replaced daring originality.

At a London event, Wax argued that today's environment, dominated by fears of cancellation, would not allow for the production of edgy classics like the BBC's Absolutely Fabulous, citing specific examples of what would now be considered unacceptable. She lamented a lack of risk-taking in contemporary humor. In other entertainment news, former celebrity bodyguard Simon Newton, who has protected figures like Michael Jackson and Bella Hadid, is transitioning to an acting career.

His new role in Rise Of The Footsoldier: Retribution leverages his real-world experience with weapons and combat. Newton described the shift as a long-held ambition, noting his security background allows him to focus more on the craft of acting during demanding scenes.

Finally, Lady Victoria Hervey, a socialite and former model, is making her acting debut in the film Secret Agent Manny, produced by Bobby Kennedy III. Hervey, filming in Washington, D.C. , described the experience as fun, signaling another aristocratic figure moving into the film industry





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Spencer Twins Cannes Film Festival Princess Diana Free Hairstyling Request Influencer Gifting Controversy Amelia Spencer Eliza Spencer

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