Spencer Pratt tied with Karen Bass in LA mayor’s race, new California Post poll reveals

A new California Post poll finds Spencer Pratt and Karen Bass locked in a dead heat in the Los Angeles mayoral race as 62% of voters say the city is headed in the wrong direction. Homelessness, hou…

homelessness, affordability and the direction of Los Angeles Pratt now leads the field with 30.1% support, compared with 29.5% for Bass, setting up a razor-thin race heading into next week’s primary.

With a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, the race remains statistically tight. Voters appear deeply dissatisfied not only with the direction of Los Angeles but also with nearly every major candidate seeking to lead it. The numbers are particularly brutal for Bass: only 32 percent approve of her job performance, while a staggering 66 percent disapprove, including 41 percent who strongly disapprove. Her personal favorability ratings are just as bad.

Just 32% view Bass favorably, while 65% hold an unfavorable opinion. Pratt’s numbers tell a similar story. The former reality television star has electrified the race with his groundbreaking social-media focused campaign. Pratt’s support continues to surge among voters looking for a dramatic break from traditional Los Angeles politics.

Raman, meanwhile, posts stronger personal numbers than either Bass or Pratt but still finds herself underwater overall. The survey also sheds light on what is driving voters to the polls. Homelessness and mental illness ranked as the top issue facing Los Angeles, cited by 26% of respondents.

Housing affordability followed at 18%, while inflation and broader affordability concerns came in at 13%.down from a whopping 40% just three weeks ago after the first mayoral debate With Tuesday’s primary just days away, candidates have little time left to change the trajectory of the race. The poll surveyed 400 likely Los Angeles voters between May 26 and May 28 through live phone calls and text-message interviews conducted in English and Spanish.

The sample included voters from every major region of the city, was 53% female and 47% male, and had an average age of 52. Democrats accounted for 64% of respondents, while nearly two-thirds held college degrees and more than 60% had participated in all four of the last general elections.





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