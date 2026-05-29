Spencer Pratt Surges in LA Mayoral Race, Blasts Bass on Fires and Safety

Reality star Spencer Pratt has risen in polls for the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election, attractIng support from mothers and animal lovers by criticizing Mayor Karen Bass over the Palisades Fires and quality-of-life issues.

Spencer Pratt , the former reality television star best known for his role on The Hills, has surged in recent polls in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The candidate has gained significant traction by sharply criticizing current Mayor Karen Bass for goverment incompetence, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating Palisades Fires in 2025. Pratt argues that Bass's mismanagement exacerbated the disaster, which destroyed thousands of structures, including his own home. According to reports, the fire spread across 37 square miles, making it the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history.

Pratt has also focused on quality-of-life issues, positioning himself as a champion for mothers and families who face dangerous conditions in their neighborhoods. Appearing on Fox Updates's Gutfeld!! program on Thursday,Pratt explained why he believes he has a realistic chance of victory. He told host Greg Gutfeld that his support is strongest among mothers who are concerned about safety while raising their children.

'The people I'm surging with are the folks having to step over the naked drug addicts and step into human poop to get their $20 matcha,' Pratt said,illustrating the daily struggles he claims Angelenos face. He emphasized that these mothers want safe neighborhoods to raise their children, free from hazards like fentanyl needles and what he described as 'naked drug addict zombies with machetes.

' Pratts blunt language has resonated with voters who feel disillusioned by the current administration's response to homelessness and public safety. During the interview, Pratt reiterated his criticism of Mayor Bass regarding the Palisades Fires. He accused Bass of being in Ghana when the fires broke out and of defunding the fire department by $17 million that the fire chief had requested for safety. He too claimed that Bass's administration drained reservoirs meant for wildfire protection.

'I don't know why that message isnt getting to them,' Pratt said, referring to voters who still support Bass despite the disaster. when Gutfeld asked whether survivors of the fires could still vote for Bass, Pratt responded that those who do are 'lunatics' who wrongly attribute the fires to climate change rather than to Bass's incompetence. Pratt's campaign has heavily focused on holding Bass accountable for the destruction.

Regarding endorsements,Pratt stated that he does not wish celebrity backers, despite having some high-profile supporters.

'I don't want anybody to endorse me except for the moms and the animal lovers in L.A. ,' he declared, reflecting his populist approach. The lateSt polling data from a recent survey shows Bass leading with 26 percent, followed closely by city councilmember Nithya Raman at 25 percent, and Pratt at 22 percent.

Both Bass and Raman have gained 8 percentage points since March, underscoring the fluidity of the race. pratts surge suggests that his message is breaking through in a crowded field, with many voters drawn to his outsider status and direct critique of the status quo





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