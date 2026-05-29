Spencer Pratt spills truth about celebrity endorsements after touting support from Leo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx

Spencer Pratt doesn’t want your starpower.

The insurgent Los Angeles mayoral candidate revealed that he doesn’t care for high-profile celebrity endorsements, after touting support from the likes of A-list actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx .on Thursday.

“I don’t want anybody to endorse me except for the moms and the animal lovers in LA. That’s my entire vote. ”The admission drew applause from the crowd, as Pratt has centered his platform on making LA’s streets safer for residents, especially mothers and their children.

“I’m cool if no celebrity ever endorses me,” the former reality TV star added. “I actually love when the celebrities attack me because then I’m like, ‘Oh, I am doing so well. '”“I don’t name-drop, but I had two of my favorite people ever support me,” he told the publication. “Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx both said, ‘Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again.

’ If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses. It was an out-of-body experience. ” Pratt also counts support from celebs like his fellow “The Hills” stars actors Brody Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, as well asPratt has run a campaign based on his advocacy for Palisades Fire victims and cleaning up LA streets.

"I don't want anybody to endorse me except for the moms and the animal lovers in LA — that's my entire vote. "“My campaign now, how I identify, besides being the common-sense American, is the ‘look around’ candidate,” he said. “You look around and see with your own eyes what I’m saying, and it’s true.

And that’s why I’m gonna to win, because my opponents just lie, and they’ve had 10 years combined that they’ve created everything that they are looking around and seeing. So I would say, no more of this. ” Pratt is set to face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist-linked City Councilwoman Nithya Raman in the June 2 primary.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to face each other in the November general election.





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