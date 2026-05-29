Spencer Pratt tells 'Gutfeld!' he doesn't want celebrity endorsements, as his LA mayoral campaign hauls in millions outpacing his rival candidates.

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"I don't want anybody to endorse me except for the moms and the animal lovers in LA. That's my entire vote.

"SPENCER PRATT CLAIMS LEONARDO DICAPRIO AND JAMIE FOXX PRIVATELY ENDORSED HIS MAYORAL BID Television personality and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt visited"Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on Jan. 28, 2026, in New York City. Dennis Quaid, Paris Hilton, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more are among the celebrities who have supported the mayoral hopeful.

Pratt has also claimed Leonardo DiCaprio andhave privately endorsed him, but this alleged support has not been in public. Actor Samuel L. Jackson and Star Wars director JJ Abrams are among those who have thrown money behind Bass.

"This is my favorite thing the internet says. They're like, he's so big on the internet, but is he big in the streets? Yes, the people I'm surging with are the people having to step over the naked drug addicts and step into human poop to get their $20 matcha," he said.

"Those are the the people that I'm surging the moms across Los Angeles who have to use their strollers around fentanyl, needles, and naked drug-addict zombies with machetes that maybe will chop a limb off. " Recent polling shows Bass with 26% of likely voters, Raman at 25% and Pratt at 22%, according to a UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times poll.

California city of LA, Pratt told host Greg Gutfeld that"all" of his supporters are Democrats and argued his campaign is based on"common sense.

" Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman talks with Mayor Karen Bass at Hazeltine Park in Sherman Oaks on Feb. 10, 2024, before a campaign event. "You look around and see with your own eyes what I'm saying, and it's true. And that's why I'm gonna to win, because my opponents just lie, and they've had 10 years combined that they've created everything that they are looking around and seeing. So I would say, no more of this.

" FORMER REALITY TV PERSONALITY SPENCER PRATT LASHES OUT AT LA MAYOR KAREN BASS OVER 'INSANE, PSYCHO' COMMENTS Pratt is running an antagonistic campaign against LA’s Democratic leadership, regularly criticizing city officials like Bass and Raman over their handling of the 2025 fires and the city’s homelessness crisis.with a mission to oust incumbent Mayor Bass, citing what he viewed as her leadership failures in America’s second-largest city. A homeless man walks through Los Angeles Skid Row on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness as her first act in office.

"Yeah, there's definitely lunatics. Their houses didn't burn down, but they could have been saved by the U.S. Forest Service, who came in to save the day, Chief Bobby Garcia on the 8th," he said.

"These people have convinced themselves that Palisades burned down because of climate change, and these imaginary hurricane winds that did not exist," he said. "So, for them, they go, ‘Oh, it's the winds and it was the climate change. That's what it was. It wasn't that Mayor Bass was drinking in Ghana and defunded the firefighters by the 17 million.

’" Winds frequently reached 40 mph in Los Angeles during the January 2025 fires, with the highest measured gusts at 86 mph, according to theNEW FILM LEAVES NO DOUBT: GAVIN NEWSOM, KAREN BASS ABANDONED LA AS IT BURNED Pratt claimed he was living in a trailer after his $3.8 million Pacific Palisades home burned down in the fire, but reports later indicated he was staying at the Bel-Air Hotel.

"We're going to get all your tax money that these two have been stealing to put these naked drug addict zombies – that are going number two and number one in front of your houses, your businesses, maybe trying to machete you or stab you – we're gonna get them mandatory





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