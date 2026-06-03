Spencer Pratt’s ultra-exclusive election party guestlist reveals city elite lining up behind him

Inside a packed West Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night, celebrities, political operatives, business leaders and community activists gathered around one of the most unlikely figures in Los Angele…

Entry into Pratt’s election night watch party at Don Antonio’s Mexican restaurant was the most sought-gathering in Los Angeles .

“They would refresh the numbers and we’d watch as the gap narrowed,” one attendee said. Fox commentator and physician Houman David Hemmati said the gathering felt unlike any campaign event he had attended.

“It was more like a birthday party than a political rally,” Hemmati said. “There were no TVs, no screaming and no speeches besides one from Spencer. ” Instead, Hemmati said, the room was filled with many of the people who helped build Pratt’s unconventional campaign from behind the scenes.

“The crowd was interesting,” Hemmati said. “All the guys who made his AI videos and had never met each other before were there. People the public wouldn’t know, but people Spencer trusted from the start and who gave him advice throughout the campaign. ”“Spencer was going around thanking everyone for helping,” he said.

The absence of reporters inside the event was also intentional, according to Hemmati.

“The media wasn’t allowed because he wants to distance himself from being seen as a traditional politician,” he said. “You can’t put him in a box,” Bush told The California Post. “People stay in that reality-TV box. Why can’t Spencer Pratt evolve?

” Bush said Pratt appeared noticeably different from the public persona many people know from television.

“He projects confidence,” Bush said. “He’s very focused, very serious. He’ll always have a good sense of humor, but he’s not messing around. He’s not doing this as a stunt or I wouldn’t have voted for him.

” Former California State Senate candidate Nico Ruderman said the energy inside the restaurant was what stood out most.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Ruderman said. “There were bigger-name celebrities there, but what really stood out was the energy in the room. It felt electric. People are genuinely excited.

” Ruderman said many supporters see Pratt as channeling frustrations shared by residents across Los Angeles.

“The city is a mess,” Ruderman said. “When I went into politics it was because I was let down. The entire city is let down by Bass in many ways. ”Attendees, including Fox regular Houman David Hemmati, said the the night felt different from a traditional political event.

“A lot of people aren’t getting this,” Ruderman said. “He’s somebody who looked around and said things are screwed up and he’s at his wit’s end. He’s capturing the frustration everyone has. ”, David Weintraub, said Pratt’s loss of his Pacific Palisades home during January’s devastating wildfire changed him.

“Spencer is my longtime friend of 20 years,” Weintraub said. “We came up together in the entertainment business. We’re both parents now. ”Celebrities, political power brokers, business leaders and community activists packed Don Antonio’s.

Attendees said the event was more like a birthday party than a political rally.

“It’s not what we once knew,” he said. “We’re fighting for our kids now. ” He described Pratt’s political rise as deeply tied to the personal losses he experienced following the fire.

“This is something he was forced to do,” Weintraub said. “When you lose everything, you have nothing left but survival mode. His survival mode became hope and change. ” Unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary show Bass leading the field with 34.8% of the vote, Pratt with 30.4% and Raman at 22.3%.

Results are expected to trickle in over the next few days, or even weeks. Pratt and longtime friend and founder of DWE Talent, David Weintraub along with media executive and animator Andy Heyward. Billy Bush was among several of the celebrity attendees at Spencer Pratt's event. Hundreds of people packed a West Los Angeles restaurant Tuesday night to rally behind Spencer Pratt.

Entry into Pratt's election night watch party at Don Antonio's Mexican restaurant was the most sought-gathering in Los Angeles. AFP via Getty ImagesAttendees, including Fox regular Houman David Hemmati, said the the night felt different from a traditional political event. Celebrities, political power brokers, business leaders and community activists packed Don Antonio's. Attendees said the event was more like a birthday party than a political rally.





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