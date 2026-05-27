Spencer Pratt’s sister, Stephanie, changes her tune on reality star’s LA mayoral race

Spencer announced his bid for LA mayor on Jan. 7.

Stephanie Pratt is completely changing her position on whether her brother, Spencer Pratt , is fit to fill the role of mayor of Los Angeles .

“I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother,” she “Wow, was I wrong,” she added, noting that the “Hills” alum has been looking into allegations of wrongdoing surrounding “He has spent every day since the fires, finding the facts, the mistakes, the negligence and uncovering the truth that they never wanted us to know. ”Stephanie Pratt, pictured above with brother Spencer and Heidi Montag in 2015, has reversed her position on her brother’s LA mayoral bid.

“Wow, was I wrong,” she wrote in an email to Vanity Fair. She’s seen above in a previous Instagram upload. A rep for Spencer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Wednesday. Stephanie, 40, previously slammed her brother’s aggressive bid to snatch the high-profile office in the upcoming election on June 2.

“Spencer has done great work for the palisades. But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor,” Stephanie wrote of the 42-year-old mayoral hopeful, back in February.don’t be fooled,” she continued in the since-deleted tweets, noting that “in an ideal world the palisades would have their own mayor and police department. ”Stephanie wrote at the time that a vote for Spencer is “a vote for stupidity. ” He’s pictured above in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult,” she concluded, referencing past allegations that he’d been involved with a cult. “I’m worried about LA. I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help. ” The reality icon, who shares two children with wife Heidi Montag, announced his candidacy on January 7 — the first anniversary of the deadly wildfires that ripped through the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, killing 12.

“It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. That’s why I am running for mayor. ”“Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Pratt for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their ass,” the “Price is Right” host wrote in part via Threads earlier this month.

“I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass. ” Stephanie Pratt, pictured above with brother Spencer and Heidi Montag in 2015, has reversed her position on her brother's LA mayoral bid.

“Wow, was I wrong," she wrote in an email to Vanity Fair. She's seen above in a previous Instagram upload. Stephanie wrote at the time that a vote for Spencer is"a vote for stupidity. " He's pictured above in Los Angeles on Wednesday.





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