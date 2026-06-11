Spencer Pratt's Reality Show Plans and Role in L.A. Mayor Race

Hilton, 56, expressed her admiration for Spencer Pratt, 42, and suggested he could be useful in a role focused on recovery from the 2025 Palisades Fire. Pratt, who signed a deal with L.A. production company Boardwalk Pictures to film a reality show should he be named mayor, has been uncharacteristically quiet since being officially ruled out of the mayoral runoff earlier this week.

"I would be honored to have him in any kind of role," Hilton , 56, revealed during a Thursday, June 11, appearance on Spencer Pratt is unlikely to have cameras following his every move if he is elected mayor of Los Angeles.

A report claimed on Thursday, May 14, that the Hills alum, 42, signed a deal with L.A. production company Boardwalk Pictures to film a reality show should he be named mayor. However, a spokesperson for Pratt California's election laws require that a runoff election occurs unless any candidate receives more than 50 percent in the primary. In the mayoral race, incumbent With Bass, 72, advancing to the November runoff, all eyes turned to who would finish in second place.

Despite a strong early showing for Pratt, 42, he During his appearance on Fox News, Hilton suggested that Pratt could be useful in a role focused on recovery from the 2025 Palisades Fire. (Pratt made the loss of his and wife particularly focused on the areas he spent so much time looking into and developing positive plans for, Hilton suggested.

"I don't know where he's at. I haven't spoken to him since the election result but of course he made a huge impact.

" Hilton added, " gave hope in Los Angeles and I actually think it's a travesty that we have this top two system, which meant that in L.A. , there's not the same chance for change as we are now going to have statewide.

" Pratt has been uncharacteristically quiet since he was officially ruled out of the mayoral runoff earlier this week. While his campaign gained a foothold with provocative memes and combative statements, Pratt initially tried to calm anger among his supporters when he fell behind Raman in vote totals.

"Folks, we're dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference; there are still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next 3 weeks to count! Let's git-r-dun," Pratt tweeted. Jenna Bush Hager couldn't help but ask Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari their thoughts on Spencer Pratt running to become the mayor of Los Angeles.

While Conrad and Colletti, both 40, dodged the question by explaining that they live in Orange County and aren't eligible to vote in L.A. , Cavallari, 39, offered an of his burned home, along with clapping back, "Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don't need a U-Haul... I have nothing left to pack.

" Andy Cohen Reveals Identity of Fan Who Exposed 'Summer House' Reunion Lea





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Spencer Pratt Reality Show Los Angeles Mayor Race Recovery From The 2025 Palisades Fire Hilton Bass Election Laws Runoff Election Top Two System Palisades Fire Jimmy Kimmel Summer House' Reunion Leak

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