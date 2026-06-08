Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Campaign Ad Targeting Opponents' Homes Sparks Outcry Amid Tight Los Angeles Primary Race

The Los Angeles mayoral primary has seen controversy as candidate Spencer Pratt released an ad filming at the homes of Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman, drawing condemnation. With Bass already in the runoff, the tight race between Pratt and Raman for the second spot could determine who faces the incumbent in November.

On Wednesday, April 29, the former Hills star Spencer Pratt released a campaign ad for his Los Angeles mayoral campaign, filmed outside the homes of two opponents: incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman .

The ad featured Pratt visiting the residences to highlight what he framed as the candidates' disconnected living situations compared to ordinary Angelenos.

"This is where Mayor Bass lives. Notice something? Or here, where Nithya Raman's $3 million mansion sits? They don't have to live in the mess they've created," Pratt stated in the video.

A spokesperson for Raman condemned the tactic on April 30, calling it "unnecessary and reckless" given that Raman lives there with her young children. Mayor Bass did not comment extensively on Pratt but previously criticized Raman in May, questioning her leadership ability.

"I question her ability to lead the city when she struggles being a member of the city council," Bass said. Pratt's broader campaign message frames the city's political system as fundamentally broken, a point he emphasized at the "They Let Us Burn" public demonstration where he announced his candidacy.

"The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling; it's fundamentally broken," he declared. "It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action.

" The June 2 primary election saw Bass secure a spot in the November runoff with 34.68% of the vote, while the race for the second slot remained tight between Nithya Raman (27.12%) and Spencer Pratt (26.69%) as of the evening of June 7. If Pratt finishes third, he will be eliminated from the general election. Pratt reflected on his unlikely candidacy: "I truly never imagined I would actually, probably the mayor.

I just wanted somebody to the truth, and I wanted to have that platform as a candidate against to get the truth," he said, expressing a desire to use the campaign to spotlight issues he believes are ignored. The results at publication had already cemented Bass's place in the November runoff, setting up a potential showdown between her and either Raman or Pratt, depending on the final tally.

The contest has underscored personal contrasts and criticisms amidst a crowded field vying to lead a city grappling with affordability, homelessness, and public safety concerns





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