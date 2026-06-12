Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Bid Comes to an End in Los Angeles

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt's high-profile run for the mayoral seat of Los Angeles has come to an end, with Pratt failing to secure a place in the runoff election. Pratt's campaign was marked by his criticism of the city's political system, and his exit has sparked reactions from various quarters.

Spencer Pratt 's high-profile run for the mayoral seat of Los Angeles has come to an end, with the reality TV star and entrepreneur failing to secure a place in the runoff election.

Pratt, known for his role in 'The Hills,' threw his hat into the ring in January 2026, a year after his family's Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in wildfires. Pratt's campaign was marked by his criticism of the city's political system, which he deemed 'fundamentally broken' and designed to protect the elite.

Despite his impassioned pleas for change, Pratt's message did not resonate enough with voters to propel him into the top two spots, leaving incumbent Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman to face off in the runoff later this year. Pratt's exit from the race has sparked reactions from various quarters.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, a fellow Los Angeles resident, offered to help Pratt move out of the city, referencing Pratt's earlier statement that he would leave if he didn't win the election. Kimmel's joke, however, did not sit well with everyone. Meghan McCain, a political commentator, took to social media to defend Pratt, accusing Kimmel of being 'mean' and 'heartless.

' Pratt himself took to social media to express his frustration with the vote-counting process. 'Are they done counting yet? ' he wrote on June 11, a sentiment echoed by many of his supporters who felt that the lengthy process was delaying the inevitable. Despite the outcome, Pratt's campaign has left an impact on the city's political landscape, with his critics and supporters alike acknowledging that he brought a new energy and perspective to the race





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