Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral Bid Ends in Primary Defeat

Reality star Spencer Pratt failed to advance to the general election for Los Angeles mayor, leaving incumbent Karen Bass and Nithya Raman to compete in the November runoff.

Spencer Pratt , known for his time on the reality show The Hills, has seen his political aspirations come to an abrupt end. In the primary election held on June 2, 2026, the 42-year-old candidate failed to secure enough votes to move forward in the race for Mayor of Los Angeles.

The electoral process in California dictates that the top candidates advance to a general election, and in this instance, the incumbent Karen Bass and City Councilwoman Nithya Raman have secured their positions. This means Bass and Raman will be the only two candidates facing off in the upcoming November runoff. Pratt's campaign was an ambitious attempt to break into the political sphere, but the voters of Los Angeles ultimately chose more experienced political figures over the reality television personality.

Pratt's decision to enter the race was not a random whim but was deeply rooted in personal tragedy and frustration with city governance. His residence in the Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed during the devastating California wildfires of 2025, an event that served as a catalyst for his political awakening. During a public demonstration titled They Let Us Burn, Pratt expressed his belief that the administrative system in Los Angeles is not merely struggling but is fundamentally broken.

He characterized the city government as a machine designed specifically to protect those in positions of power and their associates, while the general population suffers through environmental disasters, toxic smoke, and ash. For Pratt, the status quo was not just inefficient but a death sentence for the city, leading him to believe that drastic action was the only solution to save the metropolitan area from further decay.

In interviews, including a cover story for Us Weekly, Pratt addressed the skepticism surrounding his background in reality TV. He argued that his lack of political polish was actually an asset, claiming that the citizens of Los Angeles desired someone who would tell them the blunt truth.

He positioned himself as a voice for the victims of city failures, citing issues such as rampant robbery, the closure of local businesses, the failures of the entertainment industry, and the visible crisis of homelessness and drug addiction in public parks. Pratt acknowledged that his approach was unconventional, stating that a normal, functioning human being would find the fight against the political machine to be unworthy of the effort.

He suggested that his experience with the scrutiny of the internet made him uniquely qualified to handle the chaos of a political campaign. Despite the support of some allies who believed he was the right man for the job at the right time, his message did not resonate enough with the broader electorate to overcome the established political influence of Bass and Raman. Following the announcement of the results, the loss sparked further discussion in the media.

While Pratt's political journey ended, the cultural intersection of entertainment and politics continued to draw attention. For example, Meghan McCain publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for trolling Pratt after his defeat, highlighting the polarized reactions to Pratt's foray into public service. The outcome serves as a reminder of the difficulty reality stars face when attempting to transition into serious governance, regardless of the personal passion or perceived grievances they bring to the table.

As Los Angeles prepares for the November runoff, the focus shifts back to the policy differences between Karen Bass and Nithya Raman, while Spencer Pratt returns to his life outside of the mayoral race, though his critique of the city's infrastructure remains a part of his public discourse





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Primary Election California Wildfires

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt drops cryptic post after shocking defeat in LA mayoral primaryReality TV personality Spencer Pratt’s LA mayoral hopes crashed, prompting a cryptic post.

Read more »

Former Reality TV Star Spencer Pratt Posts on Social Media After Los Angeles Mayoral LossSpencer Pratt has posted on social media following his defeat in the Los Angeles mayoral race, posting a photo of a duck floating in water with a sunset in the background without a caption or explanation.

Read more »

Why Dennis Quaid ditched once-‘fantastic’ LA for Nashville: ‘Going downhill’Quaid previously endorsed reality star Spencer Pratt for mayor of Los Angeles.

Read more »

Pratt out, Raman in: What Los Angeles voters can now expect in the mayoral raceRaman's success making the L.A. mayoral runoff means Karen Bass will need to answer difficult questions about living costs and public safety.

Read more »