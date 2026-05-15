Spencer Pratt Responds to Reality TV Show Claims Amid LA Mayor Bid

Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star, has broken silence on claims that his bid for Los Angeles mayor is being filmed for a reality TV show. He has also responded to a report that he has been living in a Bel-Air hotel amid his campaign after previously claiming he had been residing inside a trailer after his home burned down last year.

Spencer Pratt has broken silence on claims that his bid for Los Angeles mayor is being filmed for a reality TV show. The Hills alum, who recently issued a blistering takedown after it was revealed he was living in a hotel while campaigning, is currently running alongside rivals Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman .

TMZ and Deadline claimed that Pratt had signed up for an unscripted series which follows his campaign for L.A. mayor. However, a spokesperson for the mayoral candidate shut down the allegations in a statement to The Wrap on Thursday. The former reality star also responded to a report that he has been living in a Bel-Air hotel amid his campaign after previously claiming he had been residing inside a trailer after his home burned down last year.

He offered his response on X by penning, 'Hey guys, why don't they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place? Karen Bass let my home burn down. Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD.

' He also mentioned receiving death threats from 'whackos' and referred to supporters of his rivals as 'Bassholes and Ramaniacs. ' Earlier this month, Pratt took part in a debate alongside Bass and Raman which resulted in his chances of winning surging afterwards. He has also received support from his close friends and other celebrities





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayor Reality TV Show Karen Bass Councilwoman Nithya Raman The Hills Bel-Air Hotel Trailer Home Burned Down Death Threats Whackos Bassholes And Ramaniacs Debate Surge In The Polls Close Friends Celebrities

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