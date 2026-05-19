Spencer Pratt Proposes Mandatory Treatment and Arrests to Combat Los Angeles Homelessness

Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is challenging the current Los Angeles administration by proposing a coercive approach to homelessness, focusing on mandatory medical treatment and police enforcement.

The reality TV figure Spencer Pratt has ignited a fierce debate within the Los Angeles mayoral race by proposing a hardline approach to the city's homelessness crisis .

During a community meet and greet event held at a residence for sale on Longridge Avenue in Sherman Oaks, Pratt spoke with supporters about his plan to clear urban encampments through a combination of police arrests and mandatory medical treatment. This platform represents a stark departure from the current policies championed by incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who have largely leaned toward voluntary services and a housing first philosophy.

Pratt argues that the voluntary approach has failed and that the only way to restore order to the streets is through the strict enforcement of laws. On a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, he asserted that once the city begins enforcing the law, the transition will happen quickly, suggesting that those who are not arrested should be funneled immediately into compulsory treatment centers.

Pratt’s contention is that the core of the homelessness epidemic is not a lack of housing, but rather a systemic failure to address drug addiction and mental health crises. He has pointed specifically to the devastation caused by fentanyl and super-meth, arguing that providing a bed to someone in the throes of active addiction is an ineffective solution.

However, this vision of a clean street through coercion is met with significant skepticism from legal and healthcare experts. The primary obstacle is a complex web of civil rights protections and judicial precedents. For years, Los Angeles operated under a citywide anti-camping ordinance, but this was repealed in 2021 after a federal appeals court ruled that arresting individuals for sleeping in public when no suitable shelter is available constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

While the U.S. Supreme Court later reversed this specific logic in a different case, the City Council has remained hesitant to reinstate a blanket ban. Currently, the city relies on Ordinance 41.18, which restricts sleeping only in sensitive areas such as near schools, daycare centers, or where sidewalks are obstructed. This limited scope creates a massive gap between Pratt's ambitions and the current legal reality.

Shayla Myers, an attorney with the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles, notes that tens of thousands of people have no alternative but to sleep outside, making mass arrests a legal minefield. Furthermore, the practical infrastructure to support mandatory treatment is virtually non-existent. There are not enough jail beds or treatment slots to accommodate the scale of the population Pratt intends to clear.

The Los Angeles Police Department also follows guidelines that emphasize voluntary compliance, requiring officers to first educate individuals and ask them to move before proceeding to citations. The political divide is further widened by the stance of Councilmember Nithya Raman, who has frequently voted against the creation of new anti-camping zones, arguing that such measures do not solve the underlying poverty.

Even those who lean toward enforcement, like attorney Elizabeth Mitchell, suggest that the power of a mayor is not absolute. Mitchell points out that while a mayor can push for faster signage or slightly increased enforcement of existing 41.18 zones, the ability to unilaterally mandate treatment for thousands of citizens is hampered by budgetary constraints and a lack of city control over overwhelmed healthcare services.

As the mayoral race progresses, the clash between Pratt's enforcement-heavy strategy and the established social service model highlights a deep public frustration with the slow progress of reducing unsheltered homelessness in one of America's largest cities





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