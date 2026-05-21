Spencer Pratt hosts carnivalesque South Los Angeles campaign barbecue, seeks neighborhood support

Former reality television personality Spencer Pratt hosted a food-themed campaign event in South Los Angeles, engaging with community members to share his views on homelessness, public safety, and the direction of the city. The event aimed to foster conversations and gather support ahead of the upcoming June 2 primary election.

Spencer Pratt traded campaign speeches for barbecue smoke Wednesday, setting up in South Los Angeles as the mayoral hopeful made another food-fueled campaign stop centered on neighborhood concerns and conversation.

Roughly 100 people rotated through the event at any given time, a mix of local residents and supporters who drove across Los Angeles to see the former reality television personality turned mayoral candidate. Guests were served pulled pork, street corn and barbecue baked beans before cooling off with ice cream from the Goodies Truck.

Rather than taking questions from media, Pratt spent much of his time moving through the crowd and listening as residents raised concerns about homelessness, public safety, cleanliness and frustration with City Hall. Among those attending was Juan Naula, known across Los Angeles as the ‘Clean With Me’ social media creator, who documents volunteer cleanups throughout the city. Guests line up at the Goodies Truck for ice cream during a South Los Angeles campaign barbecue Wednesday.

The event itself was hosted at one of approximately 70 properties owned by Adrian Mallard, who said his children attended school with Pratt and that he also lost his home in the Palisades fire. The mayoral race now enters its final stretch before the June 2 primary election





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Food-Themed Campaign Event Homelessness Public Safety Neighborhood Concerns Cleanup Project Adrian Mallard Palisades Fire Mayoral Race

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