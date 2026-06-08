Spencer Pratt Falls to Third Place in Los Angeles Mayoral Primary Election

Spencer Pratt has fallen to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election as socialist candidate Nithya Raman surged into second. The Hills star had seen his lead on Raman shrink over the weekend in his quest to face incumbent Karen Bass for a runoff in November.

Spencer Pratt fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election as socialist candidate Nithya Raman surged into second. The Hills star had seen his lead on Raman shrink over the weekend in his quest to face incumbent Karen Bass for a runoff in November.

Donald Trump has already alleged election fraud. As of Sunday night's ballot drop in California, Raman has now overtaken Pratt for second place by 3,000 votes. Pratt expressed his frustrations with the lengthy vote count process in a social media post earlier on Sunday. He wrote, 'Remember everyone…we are still in the lead, and we've got allllllll the way til July 6th to keep counting,' captioning a photo of Raman crying on election night.

'They're not the only ones who know where to find votes. ' He then suggested the number of votes added to Raman's tally since Tuesday matched the number of homeless people in LA. 'A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday.. ' 43,000, huh?

' Pratt mused. 'Where have I seen that number before...? Probably nothing,' he wrote, quoting an article that said there were 43,699 people who experience homelessness in LA. Bass retains her lead over the two challengers with 34.7 percent after 83 percent of the ballots were counted.

Raman is now in second place with 27.1 percent of the vote, with Pratt trailing in third with 26.7 percent. Bass made clear she had already turned her attention on her probable new opponent, the socialist Raman.

'We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA,' a campaign spokesperson for Bass said. The Department of Justice has sent one of its attorneys to the city to observe the ballot counting process, as Trump has claimed fraud as two races have yet to be called.

Since Election Day, Trump has claimed that the Democrats are cheating as the count has continued.

'Watch California, everybody! ' the President posted to Truth Social Thursday night. 'Our Election process is as bad, or worse, than any Third World Country. The biggest difference is, they count their Votes much faster - They don't wait seven days to tell you who won, rigging the Election during each and every one of them.

' 'Americans are ashamed of what is happening! ' Trump added. Trump brought up the long waits again during his Friday trip to Wisconsin, a speech predominantly billed as a message to the state's farmers.

'Can you imagine, it's four days, and they still aren't even close to telling you who won. You know why? Because they're rigging the election, that's why,' the President claimed. For the second consecutive day, Raman added more votes to her tally than both Bass and Pratt.

'We are encouraged by the latest vote count and remain grateful to the thousands of Angelenos who have powered this campaign,' Raman told The Daily Mail. The Daily Mail has reached out to Pratt for comment. Pratt's campaign has been fueled by their $3million home burning down in the 2025 Palisades Fire, as he harnessed resident rage at the city's response to the infernos to build his political platform.

Pratt has pledged to combat the city's sprawling homeless encampments, while blaming Bass for allowing them to proliferate. Like Trump, he has presented himself as a candidate who will topple bureaucracy and make real change in the city. Pratt has pledged to streamline the chain of command for emergencies like the wildfires and reduce inefficiencies in the permit process to allow victims to rebuild more quickly.

Pratt has also vowed to hire more LAPD officers and use a treatment-first approach to homelessness. California has been considered a Democratic stronghold in recent years, but this was not always the cas





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