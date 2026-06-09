Spencer Pratt Fails to Qualify for Los Angeles Mayoral Runoff, Setting Up Bass vs. Raman Contest

Reality TV personality Spencer Pratt did not advance to the November mayoral runoff in Los Angeles, leaving incumbent Karen Bass to face progressive challenger Nithya Raman. Pratt's campaign focused on homelessness and public safety but was hindered by the city's Democratic voter majority.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt 's bid to unseat incumbent Karen Bass has ended after he failed to qualify for the November runoff. Pratt, a Republican known for his reality TV fame on "The Hills," centered his campaign on homelessness, crime, and urban decay, citing his personal experience as a Palisades Fire victim.

Despite his high-profile persona and use of AI-generated content, political analysts noted the structural challenges of running as a Republican in a heavily Democratic city. Pratt's supporters pointed to frustration with Bass's leadership, particularly regarding disaster recovery, as a motivator.

However, Bass will now face progressive City Councilmember Nithya Raman in the general election. The outcome underscores the difficulty for non-traditional candidates to break through in major urban elections, even amid widespread concerns over city management





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election Karen Bass Nithya Raman Homelessness Crime Palisades Fire Reality TV AI Campaign

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