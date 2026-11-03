Spencer Pratt Explains Hotel Bel-Air Stay During LA Mayoral Campaign

Spencer Pratt details security costs and death threats justifying his stay at the Hotel Bel-Air during his Los Angeles mayoral race, dismissing claims of financial waste.

Spencer Pratt has issued a detailed explanation regarding his accommodation choices during his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles, addressing widespread criticism about his stay at the Hotel Bel-Air. The reality star clarified that the luxury lodging was a necessary security measure rather than an act of extravagance, citing intense threats to his life that required professional protection.

Security Costs Justify Luxury Hotel Stay

Pratt argued that the high nightly rate of the hotel, which ranges between $900 and $1,200 for standard luxury rooms, was significantly cheaper than the alternative options available to him. He stated that maintaining personal safety necessitated a secure facility where his security team could operate efficiently without requiring additional rooms for staff accommodation. He calculated that booking extra rooms at a lesser venue would have added $3,000 per night to his expenses, making the Motel 6 option paradoxically more expensive when factoring in security logistics.

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Campaign Distraction and Political Backlash

Although Pratt noted that the controversy over his hotel stay served to highlight his opponent Karen Bass's handling of the Palisades fire, he admitted the media attention became a distracting burden. He mentioned that his campaign staff had initially restricted him from disclosing the full reasoning behind his housing choices to avoid further politicizing the issue. However, he stated that with the election nearing its conclusion, he felt free to explain that he endured numerous death threats, which compelled him to prioritize executive-level safety measures for his household.

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Conflict with Nithya Raman and Safety App Launch

Pratt also addressed his contentious relationship with Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, who criticized his decision to film campaign advertisements outside her home. Raman described the act as reckless and unnecessary given the presence of her young children, while Pratt defended it as part of his mission to expose the living conditions of his political rivals. He contrasted his secured environment with the vulnerabilities faced by his opponents, who continue to deal with trespassers without the same level of protective infrastructure.

Future Ventures in Private Security and Firefighting

Looking beyond the mayoral race, Pratt announced his transition to developing a private security and emergency response application called Patrol. He described the platform as a crowd-sourced solution akin to Uber Black for private security operators, allowing residents to subscribe to neighborhood patrols. The app is planned to integrate private firefighting contractors, reflecting his belief that communities must take independent action to address government failures in infrastructure and safety management.