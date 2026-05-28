Spencer Pratt claims Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately endorsed his mayoral bid

Spencer Pratt claims Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx asked him to make L.A. streets safe again as his mayoral campaign gains celebrity momentum.

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, the former reality TV star — who announced his candidacy in January — opened up about his newfound purpose and why he believes certain celebrities are backing him.both said, ‘Please, Mr. Mayor, we want these streets safe again. ’ If their reps try to deny this happened, I have multiple witnesses. It was an out-of-body experience," he said.

SPENCER PRATT SAYS A-LISTERS PRIVATELY CHEER HIS CRITICISM OF CALIFORNIA LEADERSHIP, FEAR CAREER FALLOUTFox News Digital understands that DiCaprio has not publicly or privately endorsed any candidate. Earlier this year, Pratt opened up to Fox News Digital about the private endorsements he's allegedly received from multiple celebrities.

"I know actual A-list stars support what I do, because I’ve been at restaurants, and they sit down at the table, and they quiz me about everything that I know for 20 minutes and thank me," Pratt said. "But these people know if they do that publicly, they risk losing their careers that some of them have been working for 30 years to have.

"such as homelessness, public safety and government spending, positioning himself as a political outsider challenging the status quo in Los Angeles and drawing support from voters dissatisfied with current leadership. In recent weeks, Pratt's campaign has gained momentum after receiving high-profile donations, including a contribution from Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and earning support from Hollywood stars like Katharine McPhee, David Foster and more.

Pratt uploaded a video showing himself giving a tour of the Airstream trailer where he now lives, parked amid the rubble of his Pacific Palisades property after it was destroyed in the L.A. fires. During Wednesday's episode of Fox News'"The Story with Martha MacCallum," Billy Bush backed Pratt as well.

"We feel, you know, there's a sadness that comes and an empathy that comes from homelessness, but aggravated angry drug addicts who are in your face and scaring people, that's not OK," he said. "And under Karen Bass, it has gotten worse and worse. It is a terrible situation. And, you know, this guy stepped up.

Who else stepped up? He's the best chance Los Angeles has. And we're getting behind him.

"During an appearance on"Today" in April, former"Hills" co-star Lauren Conrad — who famously feuded with Pratt for years — quickly sidestepped whether she would vote for him. "I'm not a resident of Los Angles," said Conrad, who was promoting the upcoming reunion of"Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" at the time. "If I’m not gonna get elected mayor because I never apologized to LC, I’ll take that," Pratt, who feuded with Conrad for years, recently told.

"So you can put that in bold… people can die on the streets because LC got paid millions because I boosted our show and I took the fall as the full villain, and she got to be the poor damsel in distress. "Of his mayoral run, Pratt told Us Weekly he never thought he'd be here. "I truly never imagined I would actually probably the mayor.

I just wanted somebody to the truth, and I wanted to have that platform as a candidate against to get the truth. You can just get away with lying if you don’t have somebody saying that’s not true.

""The interactions I have with people are what continue to drive me," he added. "It doesn’t matter if I have all these— what I feel from people in the streets around L.A. That energy shows me how much support .





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