Spencer Pratt Says Death Threats Made $1,200 Hotel Cheapest Security Option

Spencer Pratt claims death threats during his Los Angeles mayoral campaign forced him to stay at the Hotel Bel-Air, arguing the $1,200-a-night room was cheaper than hiring extra security.

Spencer Pratt lost the June primary for Los Angeles mayor, but he is still explaining why he stayed at the Hotel Bel-Air during the campaign.

Pratt Defends Bel-Air Stay Security

In a Tuesday X post, he said the luxury hotel was actually the cheapest option because he faced death threats. TMZ first reported he had been staying there for more than a month while his campaign video showed an Airstream trailer on his burned Palisades lot. Pratt wrote that most people presumed he was being a bougie spoiled brat or abusing campaign funds.

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He said they expected him to stay at a cheaper hotel, but they did not realize the Bel-Air was the cheapest hotel in all of LA. He added that his campaign staff told him he could not divulge the real reason at the time, but now that the election is coming to a close, he does not need to listen to anyone anymore.

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He explained that he could not stay somewhere for $300 a night because his Palisades lot was a security nightmare. He said he had a sump pump and permanent plumbing connecting the Airstream to the sewer, and was still waiting on LADWP to connect it to the grid. The Airstream, he insisted, was real and not a prop, and he had poured money and work into getting it installed at his burned property.

Throughout the campaign, Pratt said he endured numerous death threats and had to hire full-time security. He claimed people were breaking into his lot in the Palisades and leaving notes on the Airstream with white powder in them. He also said he had to hire SWAT officers for security detail and that a lunatic charged at his son while he was boogie-boarding in the ocean. He hired a second security detail for his family while he was away campaigning.

Security Nightmares at Palisades Lot

Pratt argued that the Hotel Bel-Air was the safest and cheapest option because of its security setup. He said he was told his Palisades lot was a security nightmare, while the Bel-Air had a fortress wall, a single point of ingress, and a fatal funnel that takes you over a moat just to enter the property.

He also said he would have had to book three extra rooms at any other place for extra security, which would have cost him $3,000 more per night. He previously told TMZ in May that the Airstream had become unsafe and that the Bel-Air Hotel's armed security made it the only option.

He claimed supporters of his opponents, Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilmember Nithya Raman, were getting increasingly desperate and hostile due to his performance at the May debate and strong polling numbers. Pratt ran as a Republican and lost in the June primary election. Pratt ended his post with a tirade against what he called left-wing violence. He recalled a campaign encounter with Raman in an elevator where he noticed she had no security.

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He said that was the moment he realized the bubble the left lives in, adding that we have a communist violence problem in America. He claimed even they know deep down they never have to worry about violence because the violence only ever goes one way and comes from their team. Pratt also said that anyone who has had to hire security knows they will always tell you not to discuss your death threats.

Pratt Targets Left Wing Violence

He said they find it often has the opposite effect you would expect, because normal people should hear it and think we need to dial back the temperature, but the reality is that commie street animals get inspired and you will end up getting copycats if you advertise your threats. Since losing the primary, Pratt has continued to commentate on politics. He may also not be done with the mayoral race even after Election Day.

He has teased that he will release information that would force one of the two Democrat candidates to resign, and that he will release it when voters pick their demon. He has also vowed to leave Los Angeles and find the last American dream in another city if his mayoral bid fails. Pratt's burned-down home stands in Pacific Palisades, California.

He and Heidi Montag previously lived in the home featured on The Hills before it was destroyed in the Palisades fire. The couple has been seen at events in Los Angeles and Carpinteria, California, since the campaign. Pratt attended a meet and greet at the Hotel Alexandria in Los Angeles and his election event in Los Angeles on June 2, 2026.