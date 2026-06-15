Spencer Pratt Breaks Silence on Election Results, Vows to Continue Exposing Corruption After Mayoral Campaign

Reality TV star turned mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt comments on the primary election outcome, revealing plans to persist in his 'Save Los Angeles' mission beyond the campaign trail. He credits wife Heidi Montag's support and addresses family dynamics, while his sister Stephanie Pratt revises her earlier criticism.

Spencer Pratt has broken his silence on the results of the election following a lengthy vote-counting process across L.A. county after polls closed on June 2.

In a June 2 primary, incumbent Karen Bass advanced to the November 3 general election against either Pratt or City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. His opponent had yet to be announced at the time of publication. Pratt announced his unlikely candidacy, one that his wife Heidi Montag was entirely supportive of.

"I wouldn't be here without him," she said at the time, referring to his backing. Montag spoke further about the behind the scenes support she receives from Pratt as she continues to grow her musical career, explaining, "I mean, I'm the record label, so we have a lot of work to do," in reference to releasing music independently.

"It is more than just showing up and performing, which is awesome, and very hard work too. " Twenty years after becoming reality TV's most infamous antagonist on The Hills, Spencer Pratt has entered perhaps his most unexpected era yet: a respected political candidate. The 42-year-old TV personality, now a crystal entrepreneur and hummingbird enthusiast, is running for mayor of Los Angeles, steadily surging in the polls. His campaign videos have racked up significant attention.

For a May 27 cover story, he praised his wife: "Heidi is an actual angel superhero," noting she works hard to put out new music and provide for their family. The couple, married in November 2008, share two sons: Gunner, 8, and Ryker, 3. Pratt's campaign focuses on exposing entities he believes are corrupt.

In a social media video titled "Save LA - Phase III," shared on Friday, June 12, he stated: "Now that the campaign portion of my mission of 'Save Los Angeles' is coming to a close, I'm moving on to the next more interesting phase.

" He later added in the clip, "You think you can get rid of me that easily? Hey morons, I didn't get in this for political power. I got in this to expose this corrupt machine and nothing's changed. I'm going to be lighting you up every single day and now I don't have to worry about offending CNN viewers.

I don't have a campaign loss hamstringing me now.

" Stephanie Pratt, his sister, is weighing in again on his mayoral run, but this time with a different opinion. "I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother," Stephanie, 40, told Vanity Fair in an email interview on Wednesday, May 27. The news concludes with a separate, unrelated report: Australian Sprinter Jemma Stapleton Dead at 25 After 'Accident' on Vacation





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Spencer Pratt Los Angeles Mayoral Election Karen Bass Heidi Montag Save Los Angeles Corruption Reality TV

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