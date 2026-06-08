Spencer Pratt breaks cover in ritzy Santa Barbara enclave as LA mayoral election fate looms

The former Hills star appeared unfazed by the latest political setback as he stepped out in a black “HEIDIWOOD” T-shirt promoting wife Heidi Montag’s music.

Spencer Pratt put on a brave face Monday as the reality TV star was photographed breaking cover for the first timeas he stepped out in a black “HEIDIWOOD” T-shirt promoting wife Heidi Montag ’s music, paired with black shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Photos showed Pratt walking through a parking lot and carrying a bag in Carpinteria — a ritzy Santa Barbara enclave. While one image captured him looking contemplative, another showed him smiling as he made his way across the lot.in the race after Raman moved ahead of Pratt for the first time, marking a key moment in one of the city’s most unusual mayoral contests.

Photos showed Pratt walking through a parking lot and carrying a bag in Carpinteria — a ritzy Santa Barbara enclave. The former Hills star appeared unfazed by the latest political setback as he stepped out in a black “HEIDIWOOD” T-shirt promoting wife Heidi Montag’s musicPratt’s underdog campaign has drawn attention well beyond Los Angeles, with the reality TV star leveraging his fame and social media reach to rally a His outspoken posts on local issues and his willingness to challenge establishment politicians have helped turn what many saw as a publicity stunt into a campaign that is generating genuine interest among voters.

Raman, who represents Los Angeles’ 4th District on the City Council, has focused her campaign on issues including housing, homelessness and city services, and now appears to be gaining ground as the race begins to take shape. Pratt spoke out Monday morning, issuing a bold rallying cry to his supporters after losing his second-place lead in the Los Angeles mayor’s election to Nithya Raman.

“Folks, we’re dealing with a fraction of a percentage point difference. There’s still hundreds of thousands of votes outstanding, and LA officials have given us the next three weeks to count! ” Pratt said. As of now, Bass holds nearly 35% of the vote, Pratt 26.7%, and Raman 27.1%.

With roughly 148,000 ballots left to be counted, the results could still shift either way. And Pratt’s latest appearance signals he has no intention of leaving the spotlight or bowing out of the race anytime soon. The former Hills star appeared unfazed by the latest political setback as he stepped out in a black “HEIDIWOOD” T-shirt promoting wife Heidi Montag’s music





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