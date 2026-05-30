Spencer Pratt blasts Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom as ‘alleged criminal partners’ complicit in 12 deaths from Palisades fire

Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt tore into Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass over their handling of the wildfires and homelessness.

Spencer Pratt made furious accusations against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over their handling of last year’s In a Fox News interview Saturday, Pratt — whom Republicans and independents have coalesced around to replace Bass — claimed the two Democrats are “alleged criminal partners” in the Palisades fire that killed 12.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, chats with California Governor Gavin Newsom while surveying damage during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.“Not only did they work together in their negligence in burning down 7,000 houses and 12 people alive, but they’re both complicit in laundering $24 billion to actually increase homelessness,” Pratt said in response to a question about the governorown home was burned down Pratt said both Newsom and Bass “should be in jail together” for their “negligence” in their fire response and were covering up for each other.

Pratt has also criticized what he alleges is wasteful spending by the city and California in trying to tackle homelessness, claiming any cited numbers and stats saying that homelessness is down were “made up. ”“Those are not real numbers,” he said.

“Anybody with eyeballs in the state of California or Los Angeles knows that there’s not been a reduction in one homeless person. Actually, there’s been an increase of naked drug addict zombies in front of every kid’s playground, every kid’s school, every coffee shop.

” Spencer Pratt: Newsom And Bass ‘Alleged Criminal Partners,’ Worked Together Burning Down 7,000 Houses And 12 People Alive, ‘Complicit In Laundering $24 Billion To Increase Homelessness’He promised if elected he would have “full transparency” in where every tax dollar is going in response to a report that said“Not just in this homeless industrial complex scam but in the police department, the fire department, and transportation, we need to know where all of our tax money is going,” he said. A Newsom spokesperson did not directly answer The Post’s request to respond to Pratt’s claims, simply responding with a “Who?

” in reference to the candidate. Both the governor and mayor have insisted previously that their work on homelessness is producing results. Newsom has highlighted stats thatLos Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, chats with California Governor Gavin Newsom while surveying damage during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.





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