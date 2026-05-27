Spencer Pratt accuses LA Mayor Karen Bass of breaking election law by campaigning near ballot box

Spencer Pratt filed a formal complaint accusing LA Mayor Karen Bass of illegally campaigning within 100 feet of a ballot box ahead of the mayoral race.

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Polling reveals Pratt trailing Democratic incumbent Karen Bass by single digits, tapping into voter frustration over city issues.

"Karen Bass just violated election law here," the reality star, who is running for mayor as an Independent, wrote on X on Tuesday. He continued,"She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it. Well, those days are over. We just filed a formal complaint for illegally gaming the election.

We must protect our democracy.

" Pratt added that"Electioneering within 100 feet of a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. Soliciting votes at a ballot box is AGAINST THE LAW. These clear violations show a reckless disregard for the rule of law and our democratic process.

" He went on to say that a person in a position of power such as Bass"should be especially respectful of our democratic laws, but this is just emblematic ofThe 42-year-old included a photo of the complaint in his post, adding,"We will uphold the rule of law and our democratic norms. Enjoy your conference calls with your lawyers, Karen!

"Pratt in his post included a campaign post of hers that appeared to show her encouraging people to vote while near a ballot box. A spokesperson for Bass told Fox News Digital:"Spencer is just mad that his supporters are AI cartoons and we have real Angelenos. We follow the rules.

"The spokesperson, Alex Stack, added,"his complaint is blatantly false. There were two locations filmed for this video, one 200+ feet away from the ballot box and one next to the ballot box .

"In Pratt’s complaint, his attorney Peter McNulty calls for Bass to be investigated by the city for"illegal electioneering," adding that because of the"seriousness of the issue" a similar complaint had been filed with the state. "This sort of activity in such close proximity to voters has the potential to intimidate and improperly influence voters; which is exactly why these laws and restrictions are in place to begin with," McNulty wrote.





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