Spencer Matthews Stuns Guests with Cold Shoulder to Millie Mackintosh at TV Baftas

Spencer Matthews sparked controversy at the TV Baftas by ignoring former Made in Chelsea co-star Millie Mackintosh, signaling a permanent break from his reality TV past.

The red carpet of the TV Baftas is typically a place of glitz, glamour, and forced friendliness, but the atmosphere took a sharp turn toward the awkward on Sunday.

Spencer Matthews arrived at the prestigious event accompanied by his wife, Vogue Williams, who is currently expecting their fourth child. The couple appeared to be in high spirits initially, engaging with the press and promoting their recent endeavors before moving into the queue for official photography.

However, the mood shifted abruptly when Millie Mackintosh, a prominent figure from Spencer’s past, appeared behind them. Dressed in a striking gold two-piece ensemble from the Australian brand Arcina Ori, Millie was a vision of elegance, yet she was met with a surprising lack of warmth. Rather than acknowledging his former Made in Chelsea co-star and previous romantic partner, Spencer chose to walk directly past her.

Instead, he directed his attention toward Anita Rani of the BBC, a journalist who had interviewed him for a documentary a couple of years prior. This blatant disregard left Millie appearing visibly unsettled, as she quickly diverted her attention to her phone to check her makeup, while Spencer returned to the side of his waiting spouse. This perceived snub has sent ripples through the celebrity circle, primarily because of the deep history shared between these individuals.

For years, Spencer and Hugo Taylor were considered an inseparable duo during their time on the reality series Made in Chelsea, which chronicled the opulent lives of West London socialites. Their bond was so strong that Spencer served as the best man at the lavish 2018 wedding of Hugo and Millie in West Sussex, and Hugo returned the honor at Spencer’s own wedding to Vogue on the Glen Affric Estate in Scotland. Despite these ties, the dynamics have shifted dramatically.

While reports recently surfaced that Millie and Hugo are divorcing after seven years of marriage, insiders suggest that the tension at the Baftas was not rooted in loyalty to Hugo, but rather a conscious decision by Spencer to sever ties with his former social circle. According to sources close to the situation, Spencer has been making a concerted effort to distance himself from the entire Made in Chelsea cast.

It is reported that he is no longer close with former best friends like Jamie Laing, and his relationship with Hugo has grown cold. Much of this social pruning is attributed to the influence of Vogue Williams. It is believed that Vogue prefers a more refined image for the family, steering Spencer away from the debauched and chaotic lifestyle he led in his twenties.

During his tenure on the reality show, Spencer was infamous for his role as a love rat, often embroiled in cheating scandals and excessive partying. Vogue, aspiring to a professional image similar to that of Lorraine Kelly, reportedly views those traits as liabilities that should remain hidden. This shift in lifestyle is evident in Spencer’s new passion for extreme athletics. Having embraced sobriety, he has transitioned from high-end parties to grueling physical challenges.

In 2024, he achieved a Guinness World Record by completing thirty marathons in thirty consecutive days on sandy terrain. This transformation was also highlighted during the 2021 Marathon des Sables in the Sahara, where he reportedly admitted to fellow runners that his current struggles were a form of penance for his previous life choices.

However, the transition from party boy to disciplined athlete has not been entirely seamless. Tensions have reportedly simmered behind the scenes, particularly regarding an incident at Jamie Laing’s wedding to Sophie Habboo in Marbella in May 2023. While Vogue was at home caring for their three children—Theodore, Gigi, and Otto—Spencer was surrounded by the old MIC crowd, including Ollie Locke and Lottie Moss. Whispers circulated via WhatsApp that Spencer and Lottie Moss had an intimate encounter during the festivities.

This alleged lapse in judgment reportedly caused significant friction between Spencer and Vogue, adding another layer of complexity to his desire to avoid the people who remind him of his less stable years. As the Made in Chelsea franchise continues into its thirty-first season, Spencer Matthews seems determined to leave that chapter of his life firmly closed, even if it means ignoring old friends on the most public of stages





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