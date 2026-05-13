Spencer Matthews' Snub of Former Flame Millie Mackintosh at Baftas Draws Surprise Response

The news article discusses Spencer Matthews' awkward moment at the TV Baftas when he snubbed his former flame Millie Mackintosh in favor of speaking to the BBC's Anita Rani. The article also mentions Spencer's distancing himself from his past social circle after being influenced by his wife Vogue's preference for keeping him on the straight and narrow.

It was a highly awkward moment for everyone who witnessed it. Spencer Matthews, who recently attended the TV Baftas with his pregnant wife Vogue Williams, snubbed his former Made in Chelsea co-star Millie Mackintosh instead of greeting her at the event.

Months after their divorce was revealed, there were speculations about Spencer's apparent coldness towards Millie, but it was revealed that the snub was a result of Spencer distancing himself from his past social circle after being influenced by his wife Vogue's preference for 'keeping him on the straight and narrow.

' Meanwhile, his running career and extreme fitness challenges have been the focus of his recent activities





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