Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams discuss their past marital crisis and his upcoming extreme physical challenge across seven continents in a new Disney+ trailer.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have publicly addressed the severe marital challenges they faced due to his substance abuse issues in the trailer for his upcoming Disney+ documentary. The couple, who married in June 2018 after meeting the previous year, shared that Matthews had to undergo cold turkey withdrawal to save their marriage. Williams noted that Matthews understood the very real possibility of losing her, while he admitted recognizing that his life would spiral downhill without immediate self-correction.

Project 7 Physical Challenge Details

The documentary, titled Breaking Spencer Matthews, follows the Made In Chelsea star as he attempts an unprecedented physical feat. Matthews plans to complete seven full Ironman-distance triathlons across seven continents in just three weeks. The existing world record for this specific challenge stands at three years and eleven months, whereas Matthews intends to finish the entire course in only twenty-one days. He acknowledged that he had never completed an Ironman triathlon before undertaking this endeavor.

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The journey begins in London and concludes with what Matthews describes as the most difficult leg of the trip. The final challenge will take place in Antarctica, where the extreme cold and freezing waters present a unique and terrifying hazard. Williams explained that this intense project stems from her husband's tendency to become obsessed with new endeavors, noting that he often disappears for days when he starts a new fixation. She recalled a previous instance where he went for a run and she had not seen him for several days.

Grief and Brother Michael Matthews Legacy

Matthews has been open about the root causes of his previous struggles with alcohol, linking them directly to the unresolved grief over his older brother Michael. Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton at the time to summit Mount Everest in May 1999 at the age of twenty-two. Tragically, he vanished while descending in the Death Zone above eight thousand meters. Spencer confessed that he used alcohol for a long time to mask the intense feelings surrounding his sibling's death.

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The documentary also delves into Matthews' previous project, Finding Michael, where he retraced his brother's final steps with the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer Nirmal Nims Purja. Spencer stated that filming that documentary was the closest he had ever felt to his sibling since the tragedy occurred in 1999. He described the experience of getting near the mountain as potent and emotional, revealing that he was unable to stop thinking about his brother and wanted to bring him home for their mother.

Psychological Motivation and Family Impact

Matthews cited a grim statistic about male mortality as a driving force for his current physical mission. He pointed out that for men aged thirty-five or under, self-inflicted harm is the most likely cause of death. This perspective on mortality fuels his determination to complete Project 7, which he believes gives the challenge its essential purpose. He expressed that if something were to happen to him during the triathlons, his family would have to endure the same devastating loss they suffered with his brother.

The synopsis for Breaking Spencer Matthews promises a mix of exhilarating action, humor, and terror. Matthews will be accompanied by his close friend and guide Chris Taylor throughout the adventure. The pair will face physical and psychological limits that the production team describes as bringing them to a breaking point. Despite the high stakes, the film is expected to showcase his trademark humor and magnetic personality, offering audiences a look at a different side of the reality TV star.