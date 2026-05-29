Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams Plan for Fifth Baby After Revealing Fourth Pregnancy

Spencer Matthews has revealed that he and Vogue Williams are already considering a fifth child after announcing they are expecting their fourth. The couple, parents to three children, have help from nannies to balance work and family. Vogue opened up about two miscarriages, including one last year, and emphasized the importance of sharing experiences.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are expecting their fourth child, and the former Made In Chelsea star has revealed they are already considering a fifth.

The couple, who are parents to sons Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six, shared their happy news last month. Spencer, 37, expressed his excitement about expanding their family further, saying he likes the sound of baby number five and believes his wife Vogue, being Irish, will want another soon. They have help from nannies to manage childcare alongside their full-time careers.

Spencer told Closer Magazine that they both work full-time and thankfully have assistance, giving a thumbs-up to nannies. The couple's openness about their family planning has sparked interest among fans, who admire their close-knit dynamic despite their busy schedules. Vogue, a presenter and model, has balanced her professional life with motherhood, and Spencer continues to work in television and business ventures. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life on social media, showing their children enjoying activities together.

Theodore, their eldest, was born in 2018, followed by Gigi in 2020, and Otto in 2022. Now, with another baby on the way, they are preparing for the arrival while managing the demands of their household. Spencer's comment about wanting a fifth child has led to speculation about how many children they ultimately desire, but the couple has not set a specific number.

Vogue, 40, recently opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriages on the Great Company podcast hosted by Jamie Laing. She suffered two losses before this pregnancy, including one a year ago that was particularly devastating. She described feeling like her body had failed her and questioned why it happened to her. Researching other women's experiences helped her cope, as she realized how common miscarriage is.

She expressed sympathy for friends who had later miscarriages and emphasized the importance of moving forward. Vogue also shared that she would rather give birth ten times than endure pregnancy, highlighting her discomfort with the process. She stated that everyone is nice to you during birth, contrasting with the difficulties of pregnancy. The couple's journey to this pregnancy was not easy.

Spencer mentioned that there were more bumps in the road this time, making the announcement a significant milestone. He said it was harder to get to the point of announcing and that the process had been rough. Vogue recounted the details of her first miscarriage, which occurred early before Gigi's birth. She said it was upsetting but happened quickly, and she became pregnant again soon after.

The second loss happened last year when she went for her 12-week scan alone because she didn't want to make a fuss. At the scan, the doctor told her that while there was a pregnancy sac, the embryo had not grown, and her body still thought it was pregnant. She had to undergo a procedure to manage the miscarriage. She praised the staff at Chelsea and Westminster NHS for being amazing and very nice throughout the experience.

Vogue felt embarrassed and upset by the second loss, but she found strength in sharing her story. She noted that many women go through similar experiences, and talking about it helps reduce the stigma. Spencer and Vogue have been together since 2016 and married in 2018. They have built a life in London with their children, often spending time outdoors and on vacations.

Their parenting style has been described as hands-on yet realistic, with the help of nannies allowing them to maintain their careers. Vogue has been open about the challenges of balancing motherhood and work, but she remains committed to her family. As they await the arrival of their fourth child, the couple is focused on creating a loving environment for all their kids.

Spencer's enthusiasm for a fifth baby suggests that their family may continue to grow, but for now, they are celebrating the upcoming addition. Fans have sent messages of support, and the couple has expressed gratitude for the positive response





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