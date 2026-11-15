Spencer Haywood's Historic 1970 Season Worthy of Denver Honor

Former Denver Rockets star Spencer Haywood reflects on his record-breaking 1970 ABA season where he led the league in scoring and rebounds, becoming the first player to win Rookie of the Year, All-Star MVP, and MVP in the same year.

Former Denver Rockets great, Spencer Haywood smiles during an awards ceremony before the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Denver.

His jersey isn’t hanging in the rafters, but his 1970 season remains worthy of a banner — or perhaps a night in his honor this season, when the As a 20-year-old, Haywood averaged 30 points and a league-record 19.5 rebounds. He led the ABA in scoring, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and minutes played per game, becoming the first player in league history to win Rookie of the Year, All-Star Game MVP and MVP in the same season.

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As far as I can tell, Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to pull this off. Nobody in Colorado has seen a year quite like this. And nobody has seen one since — with apologies to Jokic.

“Even in college I dominated. It was going to happen,” Haywood told The Post this week.

“I came out of the cotton field. You work from sun up to sun down. Basketball wasn’t hard for me. This is what I thought I would do.

” Spencer Haywood gets another one of his 29 rebounds and 37 points in a game Feb. 2, 1970. When recalling his ABA days with the premier of “Soul Power” in February, Ralph Simpson, Haywood’s prep teammate at Pershing High School in Detroit, told me: “I played with some great players. He was probably better than any of them.

He was 19 years old in the Olympics . Then he went right into the league and put up those numbers? When I think about the ABA, I start with Spencer.

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” Fifty-six years later, Haywood’s show with the Denver Rockets remains the gateway to greatness, opening the door for a battery of stars to drop our jaws for more than five decades. To hear Haywood tell it, his numbers came from his childhood. Raised in the Delta in Silver City, Miss. , he grew strong by dragging 100-pound sacks of cotton to trucks starting at age 7.

Field workers marveled at the size of his hands that became suction cups for thousands of rebounds. He had a basket in his yard and retrieved a basketball from the junkyard, patching it up so we “could shoot, shoot, shoot and shoot until my mom would yell for us to get our inside the house. ” When Haywood arrived in Detroit for high school, he practiced against the Pistons, more than holding his own against the pros.

Spencer Haywood stands during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame 2014 Class Announcement at the JW Marriott on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Haywood was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015. He credits Charles Barkley for stumping for him, insisting the Hall was incomplete without Haywood in it. Haywood has a complicated history with the sport.

He won a landmark 1971 U.S. Supreme Court case that challenged the NBA’s rule that prohibited players from entering the league until four years after high school graduation. By advocating for the rights of players with financial hardship cases, it created an avenue for hundreds of prospects to enter the NBA, regardless of their age or college experience.

Haywood stood for something — he said current players like Kevin Durant have thanked him in recent years for his resolve — but a contract dispute led to his exit after one season with the Rockets.

“Playing in the Denver Coliseum, every game was a sellout. We would go to places like Louisiana, and they would have 1,500 people. We were sold out,” Haywood said.

“It was a good time. We just played a beautiful game. Being in Denver, I loved it so much. ” Haywood signed a six-year contract with the Rockets, touted as a $1.9 million deal.

But the fine print said something else. After a local attorney combed through the details, Haywood was told that roughly $1.5 million would be deferred until he was 50. Rather than go overseas, he signed with the NBA’s Seattle SuperSonics, where fans repeatedly booed him off the court as the public address announcer screamed he was ineligible. Even opponents, in some cases, protested his presence.

“When it first happened, I thought the Denver owners were the worst. As the years have passed, maybe it wasn’t as bad. But to me the contract was fraudulent,” Haywood said.

“They left me no choice but to leave. ” Spencer Haywood of the Seattle SuperSonics drives around Sidney Wicks of the Portland Trail Blazers as he drives toward the basket during their NBA exhibition game at the Forum in Los Angeles, Calif. , Oct. 7, 1972. The basket was no good.

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Seattle won, 126-94. Despite navigating drama, Haywood delivered a terrific career, rewarding his mother’s faith, who told him he “had a gift. ” He played 13 seasons, starring with the Sonics and Knicks. Seattle retired his No. 24 in 2007 and gave him a rocking chair.

The Knicks provided him a car in their championship parade down Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes in June. He laughs easily, bristles quickly. You don’t grow up when he did without experiencing racial and social injustice. Listening to Haywood discuss his career and more specifically his magical season in Denver, it reminded me that I am a sucker for history.

Nothing happens in a vacuum in pro sports. Seasons are connected. Jokic is the greatest player in Denver’s professional basketball catalog, capturing three MVPs. But Haywood showed it was possible.

In the kind of twists of fate that make us smile, Haywood met Jokic at last year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Jokic didn’t know who Haywood was or how they were connected, hardly surprising given that the center grew up in Serbia and was born in 1995.

“What a nice young man. I had to tell him he was the second MVP and that I was the OG,” Haywood said with a laugh from his Las Vegas home.

“I love his game. I like him coming through the tunnel in a full sprint. He’s the . He’s legit.

He plays the game the right way. His fundamentals are so sound and those can take where talent can’t. People say I am biased, but I think he is already one of the top-five centers of all time. ” As evidence of their fast connection, Haywood keeps a picture with Jokic on his phone.

It shows the pair on the court at the Intuit Dome, giving a thumbs-up. What if the Nuggets brought back Haywood on a night when they will wear the same jersey he made famous during the 1969-70 season? There are eight potential dates, including the Dec. 27 game against the former ABA powerhouse Indiana Pacers. It is a start.

Haywood hopes it gets across the finish line.

“It would be an honor. It would be one of the greatest things,” said the 77-year-old.

“To come back home, and I say home because I went from Trinidad State to winning the gold medal. Colorado, and Denver have a lot of significance in my heart. ”