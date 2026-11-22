Spencer Danielson defended his controversial late-game decision following No. 17 Boise State’s 22-20 home loss to San Diego State in Saturday’s Pac-12 regular-s

With Boise State clinging to a one-point lead, Danielson eschewed a punt to go for a fourth-and-three at the San Diego State 45 with 1:36 remaining.

Maddux Madsen was sacked on the play, and the Aztecs kicked a field goal as time expired to steal the win. The Broncos and Aztecs will meet again in two weeks at Albertsons Stadium in the Pac-12 championship game.

Also read San Diego State Faces Boise State Amid Grand Theft Auto Curse

“We’re going to be aggressive; that’s our mentality,” Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “If it’s fourth-and-three for the game, we’re going to be aggressive. … You get it, game’s over.

“It didn’t work out, so obviously if someone asked me ‘Would you do it over again? ,’ that’s always tough if you play results. If we get it, it’s awesome. But when you’re aggressive, it doesn’t always work out your way, so it’s on me.

Advertisement

Obviously it wasn’t the right decision because it didn’t work out for our football team. ” Danielson said that punting was an option, but he trusted his offense to get three yards and win the game. The Aztecs had scored on their first four drives of the second half after trailing 7-0 at the break.

“We could’ve absolutely played field position there,” Danielson said. “That’s an offense that is very fast and up-tempo and can do some good things. But when it’s fourth-and-three, game on the line, I want to be aggressive. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

“In that situation, even analytically, it’s a go to end the game,” Danielson said. The Broncos recovered an onside kick near midfield with 1:50 remaining. San Diego State stuffed Dylan Riley on consecutive runs, setting up a third-and-seven from the Boise State 48. With the Aztecs out of timeouts, Boise State dialed up a rollout play for Madsen.

Advertisement

Instead of sliding down to keep the clock running, Madsen completed a sideline pass to Keawe Browne that stopped the clock at 1:36.

“In that situation, you know you’ve got to get a first down,” Danielson said. “We want to keep the ball in play, that’s why we do a movement pass. We didn’t execute it the right way. ”“The product on the field was not good enough, and that’s on me,” Danielson said.

“The blame deserves to go to one person and one person alone, and you’re looking at him right here. I’ve got to be better for this team. BOB LUNDEBERG Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.