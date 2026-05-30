14-year-old Shrey Parikh has won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which ended in a tense and record-breaking speed round. Shrey correctly spelled 32 words in 90 seconds to earn victory.

14-year-old Shrey Parikh has won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which ended in a tense and record-breaking speed round. Shrey correctly spelled 32 words in 90 seconds to earn victory.14-year-old Shrey Parikh has won the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which ended in a tense and record-breaking speed round.

Shrey correctly spelled 32 words in 90 seconds to earn victory. Barron Trump, the president’s youngest child, has entered the energy drink business as one of five cofounders of “Sollos,” a Florida-based yerba mate company, according to public records from the state of Florida. CNN’s Betsy Klein reports. CBS News is shaking up its iconic “60 Minutes” as Bari Weiss brings in tech insider Nick Bilton to lead the legendary show.

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. Actress Carrie Coon tells CNN’s Kate Bolduan that though she knew the storyline involving a trio of friends in the HBO show, “The White Lotus” was the “heart of the season,” she had “no idea” how moved people would be by it. HBO and CNN are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Excited customers camped out overnight for the opening of the first Olive Young store in America. The brand is the top skincare retailer in Korea, and is riding the wave of global interest in Korean beauty products. CNN's Julia Vargas Jones reports from the Pasadena, California opening. Young MC, Martina McBride and the Commodores are among the performers who said no to"the Great American State Fair," events that celebrate the 250th birthday of the US by Trump-backed group Freedom 250.

CNN's Jake Tapper explains why these artists are quitting the show. Jordan Dawson is an artist who designs cleats for pro-athletes, including some that will be worn at this year's World Cup – his designs range from anime to paintings which express the personalities of soccer's biggest stars. Eight students have been rescued after being stuck on the Iron Shark roller coaster at Pleasure Pier in Galveston, Texas. According to the fire department, the rescue took nearly four hours.

Four-time Stanley Cup champion, Claude Lemieux has died at the age of 60. CNN’s Don Riddell reports. Help is available if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters. Call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.





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14-year-old Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan GuptaShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, emerged victorious in the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Ishaan Gupta, a 12-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Shrey, who finished third in 2024 but lost his school bee last year due to a fever, has been a dominant force in the bee circuit, winning several online competitions against many of the same kids he faced this week. The final round of the bee was a tense, high-quality showdown, with Shrey spelling 32 words correctly and Ishaan spelling 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

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Shrey Parikh Wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling BeeShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, was crowned the winner of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee after dominating the final round with a perfect score.

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Shrey Parikh, 14-year-old from the Inland Empire, wins Scripps National Spelling BeeShrey Parikh, a 14-year-old eighth-grader from Rancho Cucamonga, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

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Shrey Parikh wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee in lightning roundShrey spelled 32 words right in the 90-second “spell-off” to win. Ishaan Gupta spelled 25 words correctly in the tiebreaker.

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