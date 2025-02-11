Speedy Stir-Fry with a Savory Twist

This quick and easy stir-fry recipe features chicken, mushrooms, and a unique sauce with a hint of balsamic vinegar for depth and complexity. Learn how to master the perfect texture with the help of potato starch or cornstarch.

There are hundreds of weeknights in a year. That\u2019s a lot of dinner! Test kitchen editor Kendra Vaculin is here to help. In her series Speedy Does It, she shares whoa-worthy meals you can get on the table like *snaps fingers* that. For a superfast dinner that relies heavily on pantry staples, look no further than this deeply savory, scallion-studded stir-fry. Chicken pieces and torn bits of meaty mushrooms team up to form the base, well browned separately to maximize color and flavor.

The sauce, thickened with a smidge of potato starch or cornstarch, is built with aromatics (ginger and garlic, the classics), soy sauce, sesame oil, and honey, as well as one addition that may surprise you: balsamic vinegar. In the mix, it plays a bit like Chinese black vinegar, providing depth, complexity, and a touch of sweetness. While you could omit the starch in this recipe, it works in two ways to nail the textures you\u2019re looking for in a stir-fry. First, it coats the chicken pieces to aid in their browning, and also provides a protective barrier, ensuring they stay tender and moist without overcooking (easy to do with such small pieces). Second, it thickens the sauce, to create the sticky, viscous texture you expect alongside a scoop of steamed rice





Stir-Fry Chicken Mushroom Balsamic Vinegar Quick Recipes

