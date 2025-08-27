Speedway Earns $100,000 Grant to Study 16th Street Improvements

The Town of Speedway has received a planning grant from the IMPO to analyze and improve the safety and accessibility of 16th Street.

Speedway , Indiana , has been awarded a $100,000 planning grant from the Indiana polis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) to analyze potential improvements along 16th Street, stretching from Mickley Avenue to Main Street. The project, spearheaded by the Speedway Redevelopment Commission and the Town's Economic Development Director, aims to enhance the safety and accessibility of this corridor for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users.

Longtime resident Jon Warnock, who resides near 16th Street, highlighted the persistent issue of speeding traffic in the area. 'Multiple times an hour, there are cars blasting through there,' he stated. 'I think they've got to slow down the traffic.' Speedway officials indicated that the study might result in a 'road diet,' potentially reducing the number of lanes and allocating the reclaimed space to amenities such as bike lanes and sidewalks.The 16th Street study is one of five projects selected to receive IMPO funding during this cycle. All projects are required to commence by the end of 2026. Town officials will collaborate with planners, engineers, and the community to formulate recommendations grounded in public feedback. Warnock expressed his hope that the study would lead to tangible improvements. 'I just want to see more signage and a real focus on slowing cars down,' he said. This initiative complements ongoing endeavors to enhance infrastructure and guide future development in Speedway





