Speedrunner Achieves Historic Sub-Two Minute TKO Against Mike Tyson in Punch-Out

Summoning Salt, a renowned speedrunner, has broken the longstanding record for the fastest TKO against Mike Tyson in the classic NES game, Punch-Out!! After almost five years and 75,000 attempts, Salt achieved an incredible 1:59.97 knockout, showcasing both exceptional skill and a remarkable stroke of luck.

Since Mike Tyson's Punch-Out was released on the NES in 1987, millions of players have engaged in countless digital boxing matches against one of the most formidable video game bosses: Tyson himself (or, later, the reimagined “Mr. Dream”). Only a small fraction of these players could withstand Tyson's barrage of instant-knockdown uppercuts and emerge victorious with the coveted World Video Boxing Association championship.

Even fewer possessed the lightning-fast reflexes to knock out Tyson in the first round. For decades, no one had achieved a TKO on Tyson in less than two minutes on the relentless in-game clock, which runs approximately three times faster than real time. This seemingly unbreakable record finally crumbled last weekend when popular speedrunner and speedrun historian Summoning Salt executed a 1:59.97 knockout after what he describes as “75,000 attempts over nearly five years.”Breaking the two-minute barrier against Tyson is a testament to both extraordinary skill and improbable luck. As Summoning Salt himself documented in a 2017 video, securing the fastest possible Tyson TKO requires landing 21 “frame-perfect” punches throughout the fight, each within a one-sixtieth-of-a-second window. Punching too early diminishes the damage, extending the fight slightly. Punching too late results in Tyson blocking the punch entirely. A top-notch Tyson speedrun also demands precise timing in dodging and ducking Tyson's punches, allowing Little Mac (the player character) to regain counterpunching position as quickly as possible. Summoning Salt reveals he was only seven frames off perfection in this regard, costing him approximately 0.35 in-game seconds over the course of the fight.Even with this near-flawless execution, Summoning Salt's record-breaking run would have fallen short without a significant dose of luck from the game itself. As Bismuth explains in a 2024 video, Tyson can pause for anywhere between a fraction of a second and up to eight seconds between punches. Encountering the longest of these delays can sabotage any chance of defeating Tyson in the first round. However, for his sub-two-minute TKO, Summoning Salt needed almost all of those pauses to occur at a minimum of eight frames (~0.4 seconds on the in-game clock). Summoning Salt recounts that Tyson granted him a 'perfect pattern' during his initial phase of endless uppercuts, an occurrence that happens only once in every 1,600 bouts. Later in the fight, the game's random-number generator cooperated by adding only an extra 16 frames of delay (~0.8 in-game seconds) compared to a 'perfect' run. Combined, Summoning Salt estimates that Tyson will only punch this quickly once every 7,000 to 10,000 attempts. 'It's over,' Summoning Salt declared live on Twitch when the record-shattering match concluded, his voice surprisingly calm amidst what sounded like a dropped controller. “I thought I'd be a lot more excited about this. Holy shit, dude! It's fucking over … Dude, am I dreaming right now? … I'm sorry I'm so quiet. I'm kind of in shock right now that that just happened.





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SPEEDRUNNING MIKE TYSON PUNCH-OUT NES RECORD LUCK SKILL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Celebrate Trump's Inauguration as 'Best Friends'Former boxing rivals Jake Paul and Mike Tyson put aside their differences to celebrate President Trump's inauguration at the Starlight Ball. The unlikely duo were seen having a great time together, with Tyson even riding on Paul's shoulders.

Read more »

Jake Paul Puts Mike Tyson on Shoulders At Trump PartyJake Paul gave Mike Tyson a lift at President Trump's party on Monday.

Read more »

Jake Paul Lifts Mike Tyson at Trump Inaugural BallJake Paul lifted his former boxing opponent, Mike Tyson, onto his shoulders at a Washington D.C. party attended by celebrities and political figures. This humorous moment occurred amidst discussions about their previous fight and Tyson's longstanding relationship with Donald Trump.

Read more »

A lot of people signed up for Netflix to watch Jake Paul fight Mike TysonNetflix drew in more than 1 million subscribers in the days surrounding the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match and its NFL Christmas Day games.

Read more »

Former Opponent Claims Mike Tyson Was On Steroids When They FoughtOne of Mike Tyson's former opponents have claimed that 'Iron' was on steroids when they fought.

Read more »

Mike Tyson Talks About His Fight with Jake Paul at Pegasus World CupFormer heavyweight champion Mike Tyson reflected on his fight with Jake Paul at the 2025 Pegasus World Cup, stating he doesn't remember much of the bout. Despite the loss, Tyson expressed gratitude for the experience and emphasized his focus on health and future endeavors.

Read more »