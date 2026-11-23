Americans are driving fast and furious the fourth Thursday of November, and it’s all about family.

Thanksgiving is, as Dominic Toretto might put it, all about family—which means it makes for one of the biggest travel weeks of the year in the United States.

Typically, that means on the Wednesday before and the Sunday after, whether you’re making your way by plane, train, or automobile. But apparently, Thanksgiving is also a time when many drivers satiate their need for speed.. The insurance company examined data on 44 million trips during Thanksgiving week in 2025, compared with a typical week in November.

Also read Millions of American drivers are speeding. The environment could be paying the price

One major difference was drivers’ willingness to hit the gas pedal on Thursday morning: Allstate found that between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving, the rate of drivers exceeding 80 miles per hour increased to 200 percent above the normal baseline—a tripling of the average—and it stayed at 100 percent above the norm through noon. South Carolina, New York, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida showed the biggest increases in speeding above 80 mph.

The data also showed a similar, though not quite as extreme, pattern on Black Friday, presumably from people unaware there areonline.

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Allstate found an 80-percent increase above normal for drivers exceeding 80 mph between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Speedy driving, naturally, creates potential safety risks. Allstate estimates that about one-fifth of the drivers exceeding 80 mph were concurrently engaging in at least one other “risky behavior. ” About 90 percent of those drivers engaging in risky behavior were using their phones.

However, there were some who had better cause to than others; Monday after Thanksgiving produced the highest increase in roadside service calls for the week, running 52 percent above normal. As one would expect, drivers are also traveling longer distances over Thanksgiving weekend. Per Allstate, the share of trips longer than 100 miles doubles on Wednesday and Thursday, and the average trip on Thanksgiving Day is 40 percent longer than usual.

Which also, perhaps, could explain the desire to go fast. Tyler Duffy is an associate editor at Gear Patrol’s motoring desk. In a former life, he wrote about sports for The Big Lead and The Athletic. Now, he drives fancy cars around Metro Detroit and takes care of his two children.