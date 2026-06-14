Speed Demon: Jon Keeyes and Katie Cassidy on Feminist Exorcism, Runaway Train Horror, and William H. Macy

Director Jon Keeyes and star Katie Cassidy discuss the supernatural horror film Speed Demon, its feminist themes, the challenges of portraying a nun-led exorcism, working with William H. Macy, and the blend of practical effects and VFX.

In the upcoming supernatural horror film Speed Demon, director Jon Keeyes and star Katie Cassidy are redefining the exorcism genre by placing a nun at the center of the demonic battle.

The film follows Father Novak and Sister Lu as they board a train from Montreal to New York City, only to find themselves trapped with the demon Asmodeus, who possesses passengers and sends the train hurtling out of control. Sister Lu, grappling with her own trauma and faltering faith, must perform the first exorcism ever conducted by a nun.

This unique premise combines elements of a runaway train thriller with possession horror, creating a high-stakes narrative that challenges traditional patriarchal structures in religious horror. Katie Cassidy, who plays Sister Lu, was drawn to the script because of its feminist undertones and the chance to explore a character with deep emotional scars. In an interview, Cassidy explained that she built an extensive backstory for Sister Lu, rooted in complicated relationships and personal trauma.

She found the role particularly compelling because it subverted expectations: a nun, not a priest, leading the exorcism. The actress emphasized the importance of being present on set and allowing the performance to flow naturally, despite the complex emotional and physical demands. Working with William H. Macy, who plays a key role, was a highlight for Cassidy, describing him as an incredible talent and a great human being.

Director Jon Keeyes signed on after reading the extraordinary script by Kevin James Salvaggio, which blended genres in a way he found irresistible. He noted that the film required a careful balance of practical effects and visual effects to bring Asmodeus and the chaos to life. Keeyes worked closely with Cassidy on character development, and their collaboration extended to casting.

William H. Macy was initially hesitant about the violent nature of the film but was convinced by his child, who urged him to take the role. The ensemble cast was built through auditions in New York, with Keeyes seeking actors who could bring authenticity and uniqueness to each character.

Standout scenes for the director included the otherworldly sequences that required intense emotional depth from Cassidy, while the actress noted the challenges of filming the exorcism scenes, which delved into Sister Lu's traumatic past. Both Keeyes and Cassidy expressed openness to sequels, hinting at further explorations of the characters and the demonic world. The film promises to be a thrilling ride that combines heart-pounding action with a feminist twist on the exorcism genre





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Feminist Horror Exorcism Runaway Train Supernatural Film William H. Macy

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