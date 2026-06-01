Speed Demon: A Fresh Take on Possession Horror on the Rails

An interview with director Jon Kimmel and star Katie Holmes discusses the unique exorcism horror film Speed Demon, its themes of faith and redemption, its human-centric approach to possession, and plans for future sequels.

The new horror thriller Speed Demon , now playing in theaters and on digital platforms, presents a unique and contained terror scenario: a demonic possession outbreak aboard a runaway train.

In a recent interview, director Jon Kimmel and lead actress Katie Holmes delved into the film's conception, its thematic depth, and the creative decisions that set it apart from both traditional exorcism stories and modern zombie films like Train to Busan. The discussion revealed a project driven by a desire to deliver a fun, genre-blending experience while exploring profound questions of faith, trauma, and redemption.

The official synopsis sets the stage: when Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they are unprepared for the evil that pursues them. The demon Asmodeus takes over the train, forcing the clerics to battle possessed passengers. For Sister Lu, the journey becomes a personal trial, compelling her to overcome her faltering faith and perform an unprecedented exorcism-the first ever conducted by a nun.

This premise immediately establishes the film's core conflict: a spiritual warfare confined to a speeding metal tube, where every passenger is a potential threat. Katie Holmes was drawn to the role precisely because of Sister Lu's rich imperfections and complex psychology. The character is introduced having lost her faith, coming off a one-night stand with cocaine visible-a far cry from the stereotypical, stoic nun. Holmes emphasized her attraction to these flaws and the trauma that forms the character's backstory.

She related personally to themes of abandonment and a complicated paternal relationship, which she developed through detailed script analysis and personal backstory building. What excited her most was the character's arc of stepping into her power and ultimately saving the day, a journey that required her to research Catholicism-a world unfamiliar to her before the project. The educational and transformative aspect of the role was a significant draw.

Director Jon Kimmel framed Speed Demon as a conscious departure from brooding, self-serious horror. He cited Train to Busan as a benchmark for breaking genre conventions by seamlessly mixing action, horror, humor, and emotion. His goal for Speed Demon was similar: to create a movie that evokes pure, entertained excitement.

"We're making a movie that gets six people together on a Saturday night with a bowl of popcorn and lets them have a great time," Kimmel stated. This philosophy guided every decision, from the tone to the visual effects, ensuring the film prioritized audience enjoyment. This ethos was particularly evident in the approach to the possessed characters.

Rather than using elaborate prosthetics or CGI to transform people into monstrous forms, Kimmel and makeup artist Greer Gillespie opted to keep the possessed individuals recognizably human. This decision was both aesthetic and thematic. Kimmel explained that the story is about people confronting their inner demons, so the external manifestation needed to reflect that internal struggle. By keeping the demons grounded, the audience can still see the person trapped inside, which directly elevates Sister Lu's mission.

Her goal to save these souls only becomes emotionally resonant if the victims retain their humanity, making the horror more intimate and the stakes higher. The film also thrives on its ensemble dynamics and contained setting. Holmes praised the script for being fun yet rich with interesting character interactions, a balance she sought after years in the genre with films like When a Stranger Calls and Black Christmas.

She wanted to return to horror but with something that defied expectations, and the train setting provided a perfect pressure cooker for both scares and character development. The runaway train itself is a relentless engine of tension, never allowing the characters or the audience to catch their breath. Looking ahead, both Holmes and Kimmel hinted at a larger franchise. They confirmed that if Speed Demon performs well, several sequels are already in development.

This optimism stems from the expansive mythology introduced by the demon Asmodeus and the unique framework of a mobile exorcism. The ending of the film leaves narrative doors open, suggesting that Sister Lu's journey could continue, perhaps taking her to new locations and battling other manifestations of evil. The potential to explore different exorcism scenarios within this ruleset is vast, promising more high-concept horror entertainment.

Ultimately, Speed Demon positions itself as a horror film with both visceral thrills and emotional substance. It uses its high-concept premise to interrogate questions of faith, guilt, and redemption. Sister Lu's struggle is not just against external demons but against her own shattered belief system. The film suggests that true exorcism may require confronting one's own inner darkness before purging it from others.

This layered approach, combined with a commitment to sheer fun and a standout performance from Katie Holmes, could carve out a distinctive niche in the modern horror landscape. It successfully merges the claustrophobic terror of a vehicle-based disaster movie with the spiritual dread of a possession tale, all wrapped in an accessible, popcorn-friendly package





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Speed Demon Horror Film Exorcism Possession Train Katie Holmes Jon Kimmel Sister Lu Father Novak Asmodeus Film Review Interview Sequels Faith Trauma

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Catholic Priest Reveals Chilling Encounter with DemonFather Carlos Martins, a Catholic priest famous for exorcising demons, has revealed a chilling encounter which he says was proof the devil is real and had targeted him as a young man. Martins said that even the most horrific physical phenomena were less frightening than the mind games the devil would play.

Read more »

The Green Demon Joins the Mythic Legions: Armory GladiatorsPrepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Read more »

KPop Demon Hunters' Netflix Record Is Officially Under ThreatIt's no secret that KPop Demon Hunters has gone from the movie that no one saw coming to one of the biggest animated success stories of all time.

Read more »

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Redefines Anime CinemaDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle becomes the highest-grossing Japanese film ever, reshaping the anime industry and introducing the terrifying Upper Moon One, Kokushibo, who poses a greater threat than Muzan.

Read more »