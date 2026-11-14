Speculation Swirls Around Married Billionaire’s Fortune After Sex Scandal. What Happens to 800M Shares He Owns with Wife?

It’s common practice to own stock through a trust, but tax experts told CNBC that it’s not as typical for a company leader to share ownership with a spouse

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports that he’d had extramarital relationships, including with a suspected Chinese spyTogether, Huang and his wife, Lori, are trustees on trusts and LLCs that hold much of his 800 million plus shares of Nvidia stockhas created disturbances throughout the stock market and global tech industry.

As questions swirl around what could happen next, much has been made about his fortune, which is largely held in trusts co-owned by his wife of more than four decades, The company, now a leading developer of AI hardware, was co-founded by the 63-year-old dad of two in 1993. While he recently dropped off the list of the top 10 richest people, he is still worth approximately $138 billion, according to, Jensen is listed as the largest shareholder, with a 3.58% stake in the company.

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Of his more than 870 million shares he owned at the time — aThrough those positions, both Jensen and Lori “may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of, and to exercise shared voting and investment power over” the millions of shares referenced in the SEC filing. Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang during a state dinner at the White House on September 24, 2026.

Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty The fallout began this weekend when Huang sent a company-wide statement admitting he’d been “unfaithful” to his wife. While he didn’t name the woman with whom he’d had the affair, the announcement occurred as his connections to a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, have been increasingly scrutinized. Following Huang’s public apology, the company announced that it was launching an internal investigation into whether he had been targeted by an espionage plot.

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, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The next day, Huang stepped down from the company; this news was followed by a report regarding In their statement regarding Jensen Huang’s resignation, Nvidia provided no clarification about what would happen with the former CEO’s shares. The couple’s intricate web of LLCs and trusts was formed for estate planning and tax purposes, CNBC reported.

Of those shares, nearly 530 million are held in the couple’s Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, which was created in 1995, according to the proxy. In a living trust, shares can be pretty easily split up if there’s a divorce, CNBC reported, although it’s also standard for leaders to have an agreement with their company that limits shares being sold or transferred.

Meanwhile, irrevocable trusts, which the Huangs also used, are more complex and would require a court or the trust’s beneficiaries to consent to any change in terms, according to the outlet.to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Just five days ago, Jensen issued an apology to his family, writing that he was “deeply sorry,” according to the statement “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support.

They deserve my honesty and loyalty,” he continued.

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“Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. ” “To my wife and family: I love you,” he added.

“I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. ”