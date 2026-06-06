Speculation Grows Over Character Returns in Resident Evil 10

Fans debate which beloved characters should return in Resident Evil 10, from HUNK and Chris Redfield to Ada Wong, Regenerators, Rebecca Chambers, and Lisa Trevor, as potential remake storylines emerge.

Resident Evil has no shortage of beloved characters that fans would be more than happy to see get their chance to shine in the spotlight once again, but some characters are far more likely.

Combined with speculation that Resident Evil's upcoming remakes are potentially setting us up for the return of some classic characters in Resident Evil 10, there has been plenty of debate over who will actually make the cut when it comes out. Whether it's a returning protagonist, a long-overdue side character getting thrust into the limelight, or a more recent survivor getting even more development, the Resident Evil series has plenty to choose from when it comes to the starring cast of its next entry, even if all of them can't make the cut together.

Resident Evil's HUNK Opens Up Plenty Of Storytelling Potential While it might seem like an odd choice to incorporate a faceless and technically unnamed character like HUNK into a main Resident Evil entry, his inclusion seems even more fitting after facing off against a similar lookalike in Requiem. The original plans for what would eventually become Resident Evil 3 actually starred HUNK as well, making his placement with a prominent role in Resident Evil 10 more than a little overdue.

Aside from adding to the close-quarters action of the series, HUNK could also offer a new perspective into the sinister nature of the Connections if he ends up working for them after Umbrella. Even if we don't get to play HUNK himself, the idea of stumbling into the path of the zombie-killing weapon from conflicting contracts could offer one of the most intense boss fights, and memorable sendoffs for such an iconic character.

Chris' Story Arc Has Been Teased For Long Enough While some fans have started to show resentment towards how many of the recent Resident Evil games Chris has managed to poke his head into, and was even playable in 2 separate DLCs over the past decade, these inclusions have done nothing but open up even more questions about what he's up to these days. Combined with the fact that his Hound unit made a brief appearance in Requiem, Leon's hint that he'll likely cross paths with him again seems to point that we'll definitely get to see Chris play a major role in another entry, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later.

Ada Wong Is Still A Fan Favorite For A Return While Ada Wong would be a bit of an odd choice for a Resident Evil protagonist as opposed to remaining a mysterious foil for Leon, the amount of supposed Ada leaks for Requiem show that Wong is still an incredibly popular character in the fandom, and more than deserves a chance to appear if she doesn't end up making it into Requiem's story DLC. Given that there's been no mention of Ada since Resident Evil 6, it would also be great to finally see where she ended up after all these years, and which organization she ultimately chooses to team up with in her later years.

Regenerators Have Fantastic Potential For More Horror Segments Despite not being a main protagonist, or even a named villain, the regenerators from Resident Evil 4 are one of the series' most memorable monster types for just how absolutely terrifying they are, while also encouraging unique gameplay mechanics or alternative playstyles to overcome them. Compared to the frightening Lickers and Tyrants that have made their return in recent entries, Regenerator's would easily keep their fear factor from being an invulnerable threat that's best avoided rather than fought, similar to many of the series' most frightening stalker enemies.

Rebecca Chambers Deserves More Than Just A Running Gag Even though it's hard to imagine Capcom giving such an old protagonist like Rebecca Chambers a starring role once more after all this time and tonal changes since Resident Evil 0, that's all the more reason why her unique disposition is desperately needed in the modern entries. Despite having appeared in several films and the occasional mention in updated promotional material for the series, the STARS agent has been painfully absent for far too long.

What makes Rebecca's absence even more frustrating is how often her photo is used for Wesker's running photo gag, which appeared yet again in Resident Evil Requiem. Having already shown her growth from a rookie into a fully-fledged bioweapon destroying threat all the way to a prestiged researcher, Resident Evil 10 could make full use of her wide array of skills similar to Sherry, while satisfying fans on the long-awaited return.

Lisa Trevor Could Finally Have A Second Chance After Requiem Although this might come off like a wild theory more than anything else, out of everything that was undead or half alive from the Spencer Mansion incident, the only thing that could have survived was the ever-immortal Lisa Trevor. With rumors speculating that she's still skulking around underneath the mansion or buried under rubble, bringing her back could still post some unique plot threads for the series to follow.

Although the biggest obstacle is finding a reason why anyone would want to look for her in the first place, Resident Evil Requiem shows there's no length too absurd for Umbrella's remnants to go through to acquire more samples. With Lisa being one of Umbrella's most promising subjects for decades, she could offer invaluable insight into the company's history if she managed to regain her sanity after the events of Requiem.

Sheva Deserves To Be More Than Just Chris' Sidekick While we've had more than a few leaks pointing towards the possibility that a Resident Evil 5 remake might be on the horizon, the currently rumored lineup of games makes it likely that we won't actually get to revisit the beloved Resident Evil 4's sequel for many years. Despite the long wait, that doesn't mean there isn't a chance for a character like Sheva to make their return in a brand-new entry, arriving even sooner.

Given that Sheva is currently working for BSAA under the West African branch, there's nothing stopping her from making a return in the form of reinforcements and meeting Chris again, or even ending up on the wrong side of a civil war within BSAA after cracks in the organization were sown in the post-credits scene for Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil's Remakes Could Be Setting Up Claire's Return The remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica is practically an inevitability at this point, and while some fans might argue that it's more than most characters could ask for, it would also be the perfect chance to set players up for her return in the release of Resident Evil 10.

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Having been absent for the events of Resident Evil 6, and not seen since Resident Evil Revelations, it would be fantastic to see not only where Claire ended up in the greater world of the series, but also how she's grown over the course of the franchise. While we've had a few animated and other appearances to help tie us over, Claire still gets painfully overlooked compared to Leon despite their shared origins.

Jack Muller Is Resident Evil 6's Most Overlooked Star Despite Resident Evil 6 being the black sheep of the franchise, one character that has plenty of potential moving forward with the series is easily none other than Albert Wesker's son, Jack Muller. Having learned about his true origins, Resident Evil 10 or beyond could focus on Jack atoning for the mistakes of his father, while further developing his relationship with Sherry.

Jack's newfound abilities could also offer even more unique combat mechanics that take Leon's acrobatics to a whole new level, which could be balanced out by another dual-protagonist situation that focuses in on the horror elements. Even without Jack Muller himself making a return, bringing back more niche characters like Alyssa Ashcroft has shown that it has incredible potential for expanding the lore of the series.

Jill Is Well Overdue For A Modern Day Appearance Out of every character that not only deserves to make an appearance in Resident Evil 10, but could offer a unique new perspective on the new direction of the series, Jill Valentine is an easy choice for the role. Aside from the 10th entry being a monumental moment for the series, bringing back Resident Evil's first protagonist could offer a unique blend of the tragic survival horror and intense action elements with how much Jill has grown over the series.

Many fans have also pointed out how criminal it is that Jill hasn't made an appearance as a playable character since Resident Evil Revelations, with a new entry being the perfect chance to bring her back into the overarching storyline of the wider Resident Evil series as a whole.

Resident Evil TV Show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Resident Evil Video Game Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2 , Resident Evil 3 , Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 First Film Resident Evil First TV Show Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Cast Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Ali Larter, Sienna Guillory, Oded Fehr, Iain Glen, Shawn Roberts, Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Hannah John-Kamen Created by Shinji Mikami, Tokuro Fujiwara Expand Collapse





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Resident Evil 10 Character Speculation HUNK Chris Redfield Ada Wong Regenerator Rebecca Chambers Lisa Trevor

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