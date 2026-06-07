Spectre Unveils a New Look in JSA #20 as He Possesses Hourman and Flash

In JSA #20 the host‑less Spectre battles the Justice Society, temporarily taking over Hourman and the Flash and giving them a striking green‑and‑white redesign. The story explores the danger of a host‑less Spectre and sets up a hunt for a new anchor, with Metron joining the search.

The legendary Spectre , one of the most feared and powerful entities in the DC Universe, has received a dramatic visual overhaul in the latest issue of JSA.

Since his debut in the Golden Age, the Spectre has served as the embodiment of divine vengeance, striking terror into the hearts of criminals, demons and even gods. Originally created by Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily, the spirit has been bound to a succession of mortal hosts, the most famous of whom is police detective Jim Corrigan. After Corrigan's death, his soul merged with the Spectre, creating a volatile partnership that has endured through countless storylines.

In the current narrative, the Spectre is without a host, a dangerous condition that forces the remaining members of the Justice Society of America to embark on a perilous quest to find a new anchor for the god‑like force. Their search erupts into conflict when the entity briefly possesses two of the Society's veterans, Hourman and the original Flash, Jay Garrick, turning them into terrifying avatars of its wrath.

Both heroes undergo a striking transformation: Hourman's costume shifts to a stark green‑and‑white palette, while the Flash's attire adopts the same spectral hues, each design echoing the Spectre's own iconic coloration. The possession is brief but brutal; the Spectre's overwhelming power overwhelms the heroes' will, temporarily turning them into instruments of divine judgment before the force finally retreats





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Spectre JSA #20 DC Universe Hourman Flash

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