Spectacular yet Controversial Opening Launches History-Making 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opened with a dazzling ceremony at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy, but was marred by protests, broadcast issues, and looming climate and geopolitical concerns.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most expensive in history, commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, attended by 80,000 spectators.

Colombian superstar Shakira headlined the spectacle, performing the official tournament song 'Dai Dai' alongside Nigerian Afrobeats artist Burna Boy, while fireworks illuminated the night sky and a massive replica of the World Cup trophy rotated at the center of the pitch. The ceremony, however, was not without controversy: archival footage of Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England from the 1986 World Cup was shown on giant screens, a moment that recalled bitter memories for English fans.

Despite the United States co-hosting the tournament, President Donald Trump was absent from the event. Outside the stadium, violent protests erupted as a militant teachers' union clashed with riot police, demonstrating against pay cuts, pension reforms, and labor law changes. Officers used mounted units and riot gear to control the crowds, with projectiles, including rocks and Molotov cocktails, hurled in both directions, and one police officer was seen with a head injury.

England's campaign, led by captain Harry Kane under new manager Thomas Tuchel, began with high hopes as the squad prepared in Florida to acclimatize to the heat before moving their base to Kansas, a region already experiencing tornado warnings. The team's first match against Croatia was scheduled in Arlington, Texas, where soaring humidity posed an additional challenge. Scotland, returning to the World Cup after 28 years, were set to face Haiti in their opener.

Meanwhile, Iran's participation drew attention due to its ongoing conflict with Israel, a regional host nation, resulting in U.S. restrictions that forced the Iranian team to travel from Mexico for matches. 气象 experts warned that the 'Godzilla El Niño' phenomenon could disrupt the tournament with extreme weather in the coming weeks.

The late kickoff times, tailored for European audiences, led to the event being dubbed the 'night time World Cup,' with potential economic implications for British pubs, which could see an extra 280 million pints sold if England or Scotland advance, and concerns about employee absenteeism during knockout stages. FIFA President Gianni Infantino called for fans to 'chill and relax' amid rising criticism over exorbitant travel and accommodation costs for supporters across the three host nations-the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

In the United States, broadcast partner Fox faced viewer bewilderment for not airing the opening ceremony live, though a separate U.S.-focused celebration featuring Katy Perry was planned before the American team's match against Paraguay. Mexico's national team opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa at the Azteca, while outside the stadium, the protest violence underscored domestic social tensions.

The ceremony itself blended traditional Mexican elements, such as a mariachi band, with modern pop performances, though some observers noted that Shakira appeared to lip-sync during her set. The tournament's scale and complexity, spanning three countries and numerous cities, presented logistical hurdles from the outset, setting the stage for a World Cup likely to be remembered as much for its off-field dramas as for the on-pitch action





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