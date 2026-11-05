Letitia James appoints Jacqueline Kelly, known for the Sean Combs case, to oversee the criminal probe into the Cornell 7 gang rape allegations amid growing scrutiny.

New York Special Prosecutor Letitia James has formally appointed Jacqueline Kelly to lead the criminal investigation into the Cornell 7 gang rape case. This appointment follows a civil suit filed by a woman identified only as Jane Doe against seven men, the fraternity involved, her sorority, and Cornell University itself.

Prosecution Leadership Transition

James selected Kelly to head the probe after assigning her the oversight of potential criminal charges related to the incident. The decision comes two years after the alleged rape occurred during a fraternity party at Cornell University. Jane Doe initiated the legal proceedings by filing a sweeping civil lawsuit against all named parties, alleging that the event constituted a gang rape.

Also read Former federal prosecutor Jacqueline Kelly to lead Cornell sex assault investigation

Kelly's Legal Background and Record

Jacqueline Kelly is a former Civil Rights attorney and currently serves as a partner at the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner. She joined the firm in 2025, shortly after Sean Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges but convicted on prostitution-related counts. James described Kelly as a seasoned prosecutor with expertise in moving cases from investigation through trial.

James stated that Kelly possesses the judicial experience and commitment to public service necessary to lead a fair and comprehensive investigation. Critics, however, note that Kelly previously represented sexual assault accusers in the Combs case, which ultimately resulted in a conviction on lesser charges under the Mann Act. Combs is scheduled for release in 2028.

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Contested Evidence and Public Reaction

The case remains highly contentious due to conflicting interpretations of the available evidence. Proponents of the civil suit argue that the allegations warrant criminal prosecution regardless of previous outcomes. Conversely, observers point to text messages and campus police reports as contemporaneous evidence suggesting a consensual, drug-fueled encounter rather than a sexual assault.

Jane Doe's civil suit reached the courts just prior to the midterm elections, drawing significant attention from corporate media outlets. The timing and subsequent media coverage have intensified public debate regarding the validity of the allegations. Some commentators describe the situation as a potential campus and media hoax driven by financial motives.

Next Steps in the Criminal Inquiry

Jacqueline Kelly will now oversee the collection and analysis of evidence to determine if criminal charges are warranted. Her team will review digital communications, witness statements, and forensic data presented during the civil proceedings. The investigation aims to clarify the sequence of events at the fraternity party.

Letitia James has emphasized that the appointment is designed to ensure an impartial review of the facts. The outcome of Kelly's investigation may influence the trajectory of related civil litigation. Stakeholders await further developments as the legal process moves forward without speculation or premature conclusions.