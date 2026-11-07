Special Olympics Alaska kicks off yearly state bowling tournament

Bowlers representing five communities from across Alaska descended upon North Bowl in Wasilla Friday for the start of Special Olympics Alaska’s 2026 state bowling tournament.

WASILLA, Alaska - Bowlers representing five communities from across Alaska descended upon North Bowl in Wasilla Friday for the start of Special Olympics Alaska’s 2026 state bowling tournament.

The tournament, held in the Mat-Su for the first time ever, features 160 athletes comprising Anchorage, Mat-Su, Juneau, Kodiak, and Tanana Valley teams bowling nine games over the course of three days, with the winning team being crowned on Sunday.

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“Our athletes are very competitive and they take their training very seriously,” Special Olympics Alaska president and CEO Sarah Arts said. “So you’ll see a lot of turkeys this weekend. You’ll see maybe even a couple four-baggers, some five strikes in a row. We have some really good competitive bowlers here this weekend.

” While competing against each other, the athletes, coaches and volunteers in attendance took the chance to reconnect and bond.

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“Bowling means having fun, cheering friends and teammates on, and just being supportive,” athlete Aubree Hall said. “I’m here to cheer my friends on,” Jan Pendleton concurred. “I hope they win. I hope we get that team trophy.

” The second of the six squads, or bowling sessions, of the weekend begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with squads following at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“Throughout the course of Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we’ll have hundreds of games bowled and lots of opportunities for the community, especially out here in Mat-Su, to come and cheer the athletes on or come and volunteer if they’re interested,” Arts said. “We’re still needing a few more volunteers. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com